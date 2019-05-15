83: Sajid Nadiadwala to co-produce Ranveer Singh's sports drama with Madhu Mantena

Ranveer Singh's upcoming sports drama 83 will now be backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, reports DNA. The producer has come on board the film as co-producer as Nadiadwala has partnered with Madhu Mantena and Reliance Entertainment.

Madhu and Sajid, however, have planned to extend their association and have decided to back three more films over three years.

While 83's preparations were on in full force, Nadiadwala's association is likely to bolster the project. His banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) has 64 years of domain experience in entertainment and has produced commercial blockbuster franchises like Housefull, Baaghi and Judwaa.

Talking about the development, Sajid said, "All four scripts, including 83, are excellent. As a producer, one has to commit to the material on hand, more than anything else. Coming on board for the sports biopic gives me a feeling of personal joy because I witnessed that glorious and historical moment of India’s 1983 World Cup win on television. But then again, it’s the script of this film that has blown my mind. There are certain projects that have an aura around them. 83 is one of those movies.”

Updated Date: May 15, 2019 11:58:56 IST

