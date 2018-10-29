You are here:

2.0: Trailer of Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's much-awaited sci-fi film to release on 3 November

FP Staff

Oct,29 2018 11:07:58 IST

The trailer of the much-awaited 2.0, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, will be out on 3 November.

"The fifth force is coming! Gear up, 2.0 trailer launching on 3 November," Kumar tweeted on 28 October.

Bollywood's 'khiladi' will be seen playing a dark superhero in the movie, directed by S Shankar. The sci-fi thriller film is a sequel of 2010 film Enthiran -- released in Hindi as Robot.

Earlier this year, on the occasion of his 51st birthday, Kumar had treated his fans with a fresh poster of his character from the movie.

He called it his "most powerful character and one which has probably stayed with me for the longest time".

"I am the dark superhero for those who don't have a voice! Humans beware," he had posted.

In a poster that he shared along the post, he looked almost unrecognisable as the antagonist with prosthetics.

The music for 2.0 has been composed by AR Rahman. The Shankar directorial has on board Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey, apart from Kumar and Rajinikanth. After seeing multiple delays due to exhaustive VFX, 2.0 finally hits the theatres on 29 November, 2018.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Oct 29, 2018 12:53 PM

