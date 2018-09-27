2.0 trailer may devote more screen time to Akshay Kumar than Rajinikanth, after backlash against teaser

The release of the much-awaited teaser of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0, despite receiving over 34 million views on its Hindi version and 17 million on its Tamil one, received mixed responses from viewers, with Akshay Kumar's fans complaining about the lack of screen time given to the actor. Now, it is being reported that the trailer will feature more of the Bollywood actor and less of Rajinikanth.

BollywoodLife reported that the makers of 2.0 decided to cut the trailer in a different way since fans were disappointed that despite the monumental budget of the film, the VFX in the teaser was not up to the mark. Moreover, Akshay Kumar has a huge pan-Indian fan base, which would help the film's box office earnings as well. The teaser was released on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Kumar, who was last seen in Reema Kagti's sports drama Gold, will be playing a sinister scientist in the film, who aims to overpower Rajinikanth's science wizard to take over the world.

Apart from the aforementioned stars, the sci-fi action film also features Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey, Adil Hussain, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Riyaz Khan in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, after several delays due to exhaustive VFX, 2.0 will release on 29 November.

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2018 12:14 PM