UPSC EPFO 2022: Final result declared at upsc.gov.in, find direct link

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result for the post of Enforcement Officer /Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), under the Ministry of Labour and Employment. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website. The recruitment examination for UPSC EPFO was held on 5 September 2021, while the interview was conducted from 4 July to 1 August 2022. Under this recruitment drive, the Ministry of Labour will fill up a total of 421 vacancies of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer in the EPFO. “The marks of interviewed candidates, cut-off marks, etc will be uploaded on the Commission’s website after the completion of the recruitment process or within thirty days, whichever is later,” the UPSC notification reads.

Candidates with SL Numbers 100, 181, and 224 (Roll no. 0800957, 3506554, and 0846609) are provisional subject to their submission of their requisite/deficient certificate or document, the notice further adds. The UPSC also mentioned that candidates with SL Numbers 185, 229, and 324 (Roll no: 1102612, 6300199, and 7904594) have to undergo six months of training. Whereas, applicants with SL Numbers 69 and 217 (Roll no: 6123310 and 2611102) have to undergo one year of training.

Here’s how to check EPFO Final result 2022:

Go to the official website of the Commission.

On the homepage, under the what's new section search and click on “421 Posts of Enforcement Officer - Accounts Officer, EPFO”.

The EPFO Final result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Check and download the EPFO Final result 2022 result.

Keep a printout of the EPFO Final result 2022 for future reference or need.

Here is the direct link to download the EPFO final result.

For more details, always keep a check on the official website of UPSC.

