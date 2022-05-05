UPSC annual exam calendar 2023 released on upsc.gov.in; check official notice

The 2023 exam calendar lists the name of the exams held by the Commission, the notification date of the respective exam, deadline for the submission of the application form and the examination date

The annual exam calendar for 2023 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Interested candidates can download the new exam calendar by visiting the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The 2023 exam calendar lists the name of the exams held by the Commission, the notification date of the respective exam, deadline for the submission of the application form and the examination date.

As per the schedule, the UPSC civil services exam (Preliminary) will be conducted on 28 May next year, while its notification will be issued on 1 February, 2023. The deadline to apply for the Civil Services Preliminary Exam is 21 February, 2023. However, the exam dates are subjective to change as per the circumstances.

Applicants who qualify for the preliminary examination will then have to appear for the main examination. The Civil Services (Main) Exam 2023 will be conducted from 15 September for a period of five days. The Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam 2023 will be conducted on 26 November next year and will be held for a duration of ten days.

Other exams including the UPSC India Engineering Services (IES) Preliminary Exam 2023 will be conducted on 19 February next year. The National Defense Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) exams will take place on 16 April next year, while the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Exam will be held on 24 June, 2023.

Steps on how to download UPSC Calendar 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Examination’ option that is available on the USPC homepage.

Step 3: Then click on the ‘Calendar’ option. A new webpage will open for the UPSC exam schedule.

Step 4: Look for the link that reads ‘Annual Calendar 2023’ and click on it.

Step 5: A new PDF file will open. Candidates can check the UPSC exam 2023 dates in the file.

Step 6: Download and save the UPSC PDF file for future use or reference.

Those who want can find the official exam calendar here.

For more updates, candidates should keep a regular check on the official website.