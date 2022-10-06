UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022: Last date to register for Computer Assistant posts; direct link here

The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) will close the online registration process for recruitment of Computer Assistants today, 6 October 2022. Candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of UPRVUNL at uprvunl.org. The online application process for recruitment of Computer Assistants began on 6 September. Through this recruitment drive, UPRVUNL aims to fill up a total of 31 vacancies in the organisation. The minimum age requirement is 21 years while the maximum age limit is 40 years as on 1 July 2022.

Apart from the age requirement, candidates must also hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. They should also possess a typing speed of 30 words per minute (wpm) in Hindi.

Read the official notice here.

Simple steps to register for the UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPRVUNL at uprvunl.org.

Step 2: Look for the “Career” tab on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Search and click on the link that reads- “Click here to apply online for recruitment to the post of Computer Assistant against Advertisement no. U-50/UPRVUSA/2022”.

Step 4: On the new page, candidates have to register themselves and proceed with the application form.

Step 5: Fill in all the details, pay the required UPRVUNL fee and submit the application form.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 application form for future purpose.

Check the direct link to apply.

Candidates from the unreserved category must pay an application fee of Rs 1,180. Those from the SC/ST category, have to pay Rs 826 for the same. Applicants from the person with disability (PWD) category must pay only Rs 12 for the registration fee.

For more details and information, candidates must keep checking the official website.

