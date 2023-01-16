LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Register for 300 vacancies at licindia.in; check steps to apply

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has begun the application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO) (Generalist) – 31st Batch. LIC aims to fill up a total of 300 Assistant Administrative Officers posts in the organisation through this recruitment drive. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of LIC till 31 January 2023. No other mode for application will be accepted by LIC. As per the notice, the preliminary exam for LIC recruitment is scheduled to be conducted on 17 and 20 February 2023. The admit card for the LIC recruitment test will be released 7 to 10 days before the commencement of the exam.

The main exam is (tentatively) scheduled to be held on 18 March this year. While applying for the LIC recruitment exam, candidates from the SC/ST/ PwBD category need to pay intimation charges of Rs 85 along with transaction charges and GST. However, other candidates will pay Rs 700 (Application Fee-cum-Intimation Charges) as well as transaction charges and GST.

Check the simple steps to apply for LIC AAO Recruitment 2023:

Visit the main website.

Search and click on the link that reads – “Career—Recruitment of AAO(Generalist)-2023” which is available on the homepage.

Then click on the “Apply Online” link and proceed with the application process.

Candidates need to register and apply for the posts.

Pay the mandatory fee and submit the form as asked.

Keep a hard copy of the LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 form for future reference.

Here’s the direct link.

It is to be noted that candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Mains, and interview round. Those who are called for an interview need to submit the duly signed System Generated Print out of the online application, receipt of the application fee and even produce original and self-attested Photostat copies of all relevant certificates at the time of interview. If they fail to do so, their candidature will be cancelled.

