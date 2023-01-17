OSSC JEA recruitment 2022: Typing test schedule released; exam to be held on 27 January

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has put out the typing test schedule for the post of Junior Executive Assistant. Candidates who are going to appear for the typing test can check and download the schedule for the Junior Executive Assistant typing test from the official website of OSSC. “The Typing Test in English and Test in Computer Application will be held on 27 January 2023 at eight centres in Bhubaneswar,” reads the notice. The typing test in English will be conducted from 10 am to 10:10 am and the computer application exam will be held from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm. More information is available in the official notice.

Candidates who appear in the typing test in English will be allowed to appear for the Computer Application test. The venue of the test has been mentioned in the admission letter. Candidates appearing for the above two tests are requested to download their admission letter using their credentials to appear for the test on the scheduled date and time.

Those who are absent from the Computer Application or the typing test, their candidature shall not be considered for selection by the Commission. Through this recruitment drive, OSSC plans to fill up a total of 130 Junior Executive Assistant vacancies in the organisation.

Here are the steps to download the OSSC JEA admit card, once released:

Go to the official website

On the main portal, search and click on the JEA 2022 admit card link

As the new page opens, enter your login details and click on submit

Then check and download the OSSC JEA admit card

Take a printout of the hall ticket for examination purposes.

For regular updates, candidates must visit the OSSC website.

