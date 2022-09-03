The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 re-exam is scheduled for tomorrow, 4 September. The National Testing Agency had decided to conduct the exam again for the girls who were allegedly asked to remove their undergarments before being allowed to appear for the exam.

The National Eligibility Entrance Test undergraduate (NEET) UG 2022 re-exam is scheduled for tomorrow, 4 September. The National Testing Agency had decided to conduct the exam again for the girls who were allegedly asked to remove their undergarments before being allowed to appear for the exam. The incident happened at a NEET Exam Centre based in Kerala’s Kollam district. Some candidates from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh will also be giving the re-exam. The agency has informed the girls about the special attempt via an email sent to their registered email id. The NEET UG examination was initially conducted for about 18 lakh candidates on 17 July. The agency has recently closed the objections window for the provisional answer key of NEET UG exam on 2 September and the result for the same is expected to be declared on 7 September.

What are the guidelines issued for the exam?

The exam aspirants will also be required to paste a coloured postcard size photograph, or a 4 inch x 6 inch photograph, on their admit card. The candidates should carry at least 2 copies of admit card with them.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, medical aspirants should submit a self-declaration form that indicates their health status.

What is the dress code for the exam?

Candidates are allowed to wear only half-sleeved tops or clothes.

Clothes with big pockets and fashionable jeans are not allowed.

Dresses with elaborate embroidery, brooches, flowers, and big buttons are not allowed.

Girl students appearing in the exam are not allowed to wear leggings. They should also avoid wearing ornaments like nose rings, earrings, pendants, necklace, bracelets, and anklets.

Low heel sandals, or chappals are allowed as per NTA NEET dress code.

Watch, ornaments, wristwatch, bracelet, camera, and metallic items etc are not allowed.

In case, a candidate reaches the examination venue in a cultural or customary dress, they are required to report at least an hour before the last reporting time. The frisking of the female candidates is to be done in a closed space by female staff only.

