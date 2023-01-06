HPSC Recruitment 2023: Application for 120 Medical Officer posts to begin on 12 January; details here

Today, on 6 January, Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) brought out a notification, under Advt no. 1/2023, regarding the recruitment to Medical Officer posts. As per the official declaration, through this recruitment drive, the commission is seeking to fill up a total of 120 vacancies of Group-A (HCMS-I) Medical Officers in ESI Health Care, Labour Department in the state of Haryana. The HPSC will begin the application process on 12 January while the last date for the candidates to submit their application forms is 1 February up to 11:55 PM. The deadline for depositing the application is also the same. The pay scale is FPL-10 or Rs 56,100.

Candidates are required to apply for the HPSC only through the official website of HPSC which is hpsc.gov.in. “No other means or mode of submission of the application will be accepted,” the commission clarified in the notification.

Among the said 120 open vacancies, 64 seats are fixed for the general candidates, while 27 posts are there for Scheduled Cast individuals of Haryana. The remaining posts will be filled by BC-A (14), BC-B (3) and EWS (2) candidates. A detailed break-out of the category-wise posts is mentioned in the HPSC notification.

Read the notification

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit

Aspirants aged between 22 to 35 years as on 1 February 2023 will be considered eligible to apply for the HPSC recruitment. However, age relaxation is available for applicants falling under the reserved categories.

Educational Qualifications

Candidates willing to apply must possess a graduation degree in medicine or surgery from any recognised university. Additionally, they should have Hindi or Sanskrit as a subject up to Matriculation level or higher education. Candidates with an MD, I4S or PG Diploma recognised by the Medical Council of India (MCI) will be given preference.

Application Fee

Unreserved or general candidates will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 1000, as stated by the HPSC in the notification. However, the fee is Rs 250 for female candidates and applicants from SC, BC-A, BC-B, ESM and EWS quotas.

Steps to follow while applying for HPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official HPSC site.

On the homepage, click on the recruitment link for the Medical Officer posts.

Now, fill out the application form and deposit the required fee.

After giving it a check, submit the form.

Candidates are instructed to keep the HPSC portal in check to get fresh updates regarding the recruitment drive.

