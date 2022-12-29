The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 stray vacancy round dates have been revised by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The last date for reporting for stray vacancy round is today, 29 December, 2022 till 5 PM. Previously, the last date was 28 December.

Today is also the last date of admission in MBBS course for all India counselling and state counselling. The official notice regarding this development has been released on the official website of – mcc.nic.in/#/home. Candidates can also directly view the notification by clicking here – mcc.nic.in/WebinfoUG/File/ViewFile?FileId=4731&LangId=P. The revision of dates comes after MCC received requests and representations from participating candidates regarding this. Many candidates had failed to report at the institutes due to bank holidays during the stray counselling period.

Meanwhile, the schedule for second mop up round has been released by the NEET UG Counselling. The registration process for the same starts on 30 December, 2022 and will conclude on 1 January, 2023. The seat allotment result is going to be notified on 3 January and reporting has to be done from 4 to 8 January. Seat allotted candidates are required to carry their original documents for verification. They need to make the payment of college fee at the time of reporting. If the applicants fail to do so, then their admission will be cancelled.

NEET UG counselling 2022: Required Documents

NEET scorecard

Class 10 certificate and mark sheet (for date of birth)

NEET 2022 admit card

Class 12 certificate and mark sheet

Provisional allotment letter

ID proof (Aadhar/PAN Card/Driving License/Passport)

Eight passport size photographs

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

PwD Certificate (if applicable)

The NEET is the qualifying test for admissions into Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programmes in medical and dental colleges in India. The NEET exam is held by the National Testing Agency (NTA). NEET offers 90,000 seats in MBBS and BDS Colleges of the country. The candidates are required to show their passing certificate during the counselling round. The test comprises 3 sections, namely Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology).

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.