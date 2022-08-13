NEET PG 2022: MCC issues counselling schedule, register from 1 September

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued the schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2022 counselling. Candidates can register themselves from the official website mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued the schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2022 counselling. Those who qualified for the NEET PG exam can participate in the counselling process. The NEET PG 2022 exam was conducted on 21 May for candidates seeking admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma programmes for the academic year 2022. The result for the same was declared on 1 June. Candidates should note that the Committee will conduct four rounds of online counselling. It begins with Round 1, Round 2, All-India Quota (AIQ) Mop-up Rounds, and finally ends with All-India Quota (AIQ) Stray Vacancy Round.

Those who qualified for AIQ seats in NEET PG 2022 are eligible to register themselves for the counselling process. This year, MCC will hold the NEET PG 2022 counselling process to 50 percent of all India quota (AIQ) seats, 100 percent for deemed universities, AFMS (MD/ MS/ Diploma/ PG DNB), and central universities seats. Students can register themselves for the NEET PG counselling by visiting the official website of MCC.

As per the official notice, the online registration of NEET PG counselling 2022 for round 1 will be held from 1 September to 4 September. The Choice of Filling or Locking seats will be conducted from 2 September to 5 September. Following that, the respective colleges will verify internal candidates on 5 September. Then, the processing of the seat allotment will be done on 6 September and 7 September.

The concerned department will announce the NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result on 8 September. Selected candidates will have to report to their assigned colleges from 9 September to 13 September.

Candidates can find the remaining 3 rounds for the NEET PG counselling here.

For those who are unaware, the NEET PG seat allotment list is prepared on the basis of preferences of colleges, NEET PG merit rank, specialties, seats available, reservation criteria, and other important factors.

