Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Compartment Result 2022 is expected to be declared soon. Those who appeared in the exam can check the result by visiting the official website. The Class 10 compartment examinations were held from 23 to 29 August while the compartment exams for class 12 were also held on 23 August for the candidates who did not qualify the exam. As per the board, the overall pass percentage was 94.40 for Class 10 result and 92.71 for Class 12. The Board has already declared regular CBSE Class 10 and 12 results on 22 July. Students who took the examination can check their scorecard through SMS, IVRS, and DigiLocker application.

Earlier, CBSE had issued a circular asking universities to accept digital copies of class 12 marksheets and migration certificates. As per past trends, the board is expected to declare the Class 12 compartment result by 7 September and CBSE Compartment Result for Class 10 is expected to be announced a few days later.

What are the steps to check the compartment results?

Go to the official web portal at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Go to the link that reads “CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result or CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result” given on the homepage.

Fill in your login credentials like your Class, roll number, 5-digit school number along with your date of birth.

Submit your details.

Your CBSE 12 compartment result or class 10 compartment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download your class 12 compartment scorecard or CBSE Class 10 compartment scorecard and print it out for future.

However, the final date for the declaration of results is not available as yet. Students and parents should be aware that the dates mentioned are tentative and there is no official notification on the same. The result links will be activated soon.

