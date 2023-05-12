CBSE class 10 Result DECLARED; 93.12% students pass, check direct link here
Girls have outperformed boys once again, recording a pass percentage of 94.25. The pass percentage of boys stood at 92.27
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared class 10th board exam results. Students can check the results at the official website – results.nic.in and on cbse.gov.in.
Girls have outperformed boys once again, recording a pass percentage of 94.25. The pass percentage of boys stood at 92.27. As many as 93.12 per cent students passed the exam. More than 21 lakh students were eagerly waiting for the CBSE class 10th results. The exams were conducted in the month of February and March.
Class 10 students to be allowed to improve performance in two subjects in supplementary exam.
Marks can be checked online by the students using their roll number, school number and admit card ID. Results will also be available on Digilocker and Umang application.
CBSE 10th Board Exam Results 2023: How to check
1. Visit any of the official portals of CBSE.
2. Look for the link to CBSE Class 10 Results 2023 on the home page and then click on it.
3. A new page will open on your screen. Fill in your credentials.
4. After you submit the details, the result will appear on your screen.
5. Check your scores and verify other details carefully.
6. Download a copy of the result and take a printout for future reference.
Earlier today, CBSE declared the results of class 12th. More than 16 lakh students appeared for the CBSE 12th examination. The pass percentage has been recorded at 87.33 percent. The 12th board exams were conducted between 15 February and 5 April.
CBSE has decided not to award first, second and third division to students. They will also not release any merit list in order to avoid unhealthy competition.
