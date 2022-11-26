Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 52,970; silver at Rs 62,000 per kilo

Ten grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 52,970 today, 26 November in India following no change on yesterday’s price. One kilogram of silver is being sold at Rs 62,000, witnessing a fall of Rs 200 on yesterday’s selling price. The rate of the yellow metal differs daily due to factors like state taxes, making charges, and excise duty.

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being traded for Rs 48,550. The same quantity of the much-in-demand metal is being procured at a price of Rs 48,700 in New Delhi. In Chennai, it is being purchased for Rs 49,350.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being bought and sold at Rs 52,970. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded for Rs 53,840 in Chennai and Rs 53,120 in the national capital.

In Guntur and Salem, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought at Rs 48,550 and Rs 49,350, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being sold for Rs 52,970 in Guntur and Rs 53,840 in Salem.

In Kolhapur, Nizamabad, and Berhampur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 48,550. In Vellore, Coimbatore, and Madurai, the same quantity is being procured at Rs 49,350. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kolhapur, Nizamabad, and Berhampur is priced at Rs 52,970. In Vellore, Coimbatore, and Madurai, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 53,840.

In Rajkot and Solapur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 48,600 and Rs 48,550, respectively. The exact quantity of 24-carat gold is being bought at Rs 53,020 in Rajkot while in Solapur, it costs Rs 52,970.

In Tirupati and Kakinada, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 48,550 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 52,970 in both cities.

The revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures, set to mature on 5 December 2022, dropped by 0.25 per cent to Rs 52,540.00. Silver futures, which will also mature on 5 December, also witnessed a fall of 0.40 per cent to Rs 61,745.00.

