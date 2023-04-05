Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 61,360 today, 5 April in India. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 77,090. The price of the yellow metal changes everyday owing to factors like state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in New Delhi is valued at Rs 56,400. The same amount of 24-carat gold in the national capital is priced at Rs 61,510.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata and Mumbai is being sold at Rs 56,250 while the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 61,360. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat is valued at Rs 56,900, the same amount of 24-carat is being traded at Rs 62,070.

In Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 56,300. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 61,410 in the city. In Chandigarh, Jaipur and Lucknow, 22-carat gold is available for Rs 56,400 per 10 grams. The same amount of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 61,510.

In Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 56,250. In both the cities, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 61,360.

Even in Nagpur and Pune, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 56,250. The same amount of 24-carat of the precious metal is valued at Rs 61,360 in the above areas.

As per the latest Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 June 2023, increased by 0.23 percent to Rs 61,096.00. Silver futures, set to mature on 5 May this year, also rose by 0.51 percent to Rs 64,996.00.

