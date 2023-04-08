In India, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold remained stable at Rs 68,870 today, 8 April. One kilogram of silver is valued at Rs 76,600. The gold rates change every day because of factors like excise duty, making charges, and state taxes. According to Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Chandigarh is being traded at Rs 55,950 while the same amount of 24-carat gold is being procured at Rs 61,020 in these two cities. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being sold at Rs 55,800. The same amount of 24-carat purity can be purchased for Rs 60,870.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 56,400 in Chennai. The same amount of 24-carat is being procured at Rs 61,530 in the city.

In Gurugram and Noia, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 55,950. On the other hand, the same amount of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 61,020 in the above regions.

In Patna, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 55,850. The same amount of 24-carat of the precious metal is being traded at Rs 60,920 in the above areas. Ten grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 55,800 in Bhubaneswar, Pune and Hyderabad. The same amount of 24-carat purity costs Rs 60,870 in the three cities.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 55,800 in Nagpur and Rs 55,850 in Vadodara. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 60,870 and Rs 60,920 in the cities respectively.

In Amaravati and Guntur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 55,800, while the same amount of 24-carat purity is being procured at Rs 60,870 in the above areas.

According to the data accessible on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures, set to mature on 5 June 2023, declined by 0.56 per cent to stand at Rs 60,515. Silver futures, maturing on 5 May 2023, were trading at Rs 74,554.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.