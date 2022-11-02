Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 50,770; silver at Rs 58,900 per kilo

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being bought and sold at a price of Rs 50,770, today, 2 November after a decline of Rs 10 from yesterday’s value. One kilogram of silver is being acquired at Rs 58,900 with a fall of Rs 600 from yesterday’s selling price. The value of the yellow metal changes daily, owing to significant factors such as state taxes, making charges, and excise duty. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being acquired at Rs 46,540. The same quantity of the precious metal is being obtained at Rs 46,690 in New Delhi and in Chennai, it is being traded at Rs 47,290.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the valuable metal in Kolkata and Mumbai is being sold at Rs 50,770. The same amount of 24-carat purity costs Rs 50,920 in New Delhi. In Chennai, it is priced at Rs 51,590.

In Patna and Vijayawada, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,570 and Rs 46,540, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being obtained at Rs 50,800 in Patna and Rs 50,770 in Vijayawada.

In Kerala, Bhubaneswar, and Visakhapatnam, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 46,540. In Surat, Bengaluru, and Mysore, valuable metal is being purchased at Rs 46,590. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala, Bhubaneswar, and Visakhapatnam is priced at Rs 50,770. In Surat, Bengaluru, and Mysore, the same quantity of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 50,820.

In Nashik and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 46,570 and Rs 46,690, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 50,800 in Nashik, while in Chandigarh, it is being sold at Rs 50,920.

In Vadodara and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 46,570 today. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 50,800 in both cities.

An updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures, which will mature on 5 December 2022, increased 0.19 percent to Rs 50,597.00. Silver futures, which will also mature on 5 December this year, rose by 0.24 percent to Rs 58,990.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.