Exhaustive collection of Jim Morrison's poetry, unpublished excerpts from notebooks to release in June

Also included in the collection are The Doors vocalist's thoughts on his trial in Miami.

An exhaustive book which contains Jim Morrison's lyrics, poetry and posthumously published writing will be published by HarperCollins on 8 June, reports Rolling Stone. Compiled with cooperation from his estate, it is reportedly nearly 600 pages long and includes writing collections such as Wilderness and The American Night, and poems like 'Horse Latitudes' and 'The Celebration of the Lizard'.

Much of the books contents have never been released or seen before, such as photographs, drawings, unrecorded lyrics, and handwritten excerpts from notebooks that have been recently discovered. Also included are The Doors vocalist's thoughts on his trial in Miami when he was found guilty of open profanity and indecent exposure.

An audio book will accompany the book's print edition, containing a full recording of the singer's last poetry recording session, reports Variety.

The Collected Works of Jim Morrison: Poetry, Journals, Transcripts and Lyrics will be released close to the singer-songwriter's 50th death anniversary. The famous journal he wrote in Paris was put on auction in 2020, reports LitHub. It contains a hand-written poem and was among his possessions found in the Paris hotel he died in at 27. He reportedly moved to Paris to take a break from performing, to focus on his writing.