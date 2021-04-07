Dave Grohl's memoir The Storyteller to be released in October 2021; will trace his prolific musical journey
The 52-year-old Grohl will reflect on everything from his childhood to his years with Nirvana and Foo Fighters to times spent with Paul McCartney, David Bowie and many others.
Some unexpected free time in 2020 led Grammy winner Dave Grohl to put some thoughts and memories into words.
Grohl’s memoir The Storyteller will come out on 5 October, Dey Street Books announced on Tuesday. The 52-year-old Grohl will reflect on everything from his childhood to his years with Nirvana and Foo Fighters to times spent with Paul McCartney, David Bowie and many others.
Grohl’s book grew out of an essay he published in The Atlantic and out of anecdotes he shared on his Instagram account.
“I soon found that the reward I felt every time I posted a story was the same as the feeling I get when playing a song to an audience, so I kept on writing,” Grohl said in a statement.
“The response from readers was a soul-filling as any applause in an arena. So, I took stock of all the experiences I’ve had in my life-incredible, difficult, funny and emotional-and decided it was time to finally put them into words.”
