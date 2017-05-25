Watch: Traditional gold mining in Nicaragua

Artisan mining has a long history in Nicaragua.

Since 1880, güirisería, or artisanal mining, has been the main economic activity in the municipalities that make up the so-called mining triangle.

Industrial mining has come and gone on several occasions, but multiple generations of güiriseros have been extracting gold in this region for 130 years.

There is not a job in these areas that doesn’t have to do with the mines.

Artisanal mining comes with its own share of hazards. From using homemade explosives to blast the mines to going deep in the tunnels without any safety gears. As güiriseros keep coming on going, the number of people engaged in this mining activity is sketchy but there are thousands who make a living through these mines.