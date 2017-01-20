You are here:
US President Donald Trump's journey to the White House through his tweets

FP StaffJan, 20 2017 19:09:53 IST

Since winning the presidency, Donald Trump has exploited Twitter to make administrative announcements, weigh in on foreign policy, and hurl barbs at anyone who crosses him.

With 19.8 million followers, the president-elect has granted some interviews to traditional media outlets, but has leaned heavily on the online platform as a powerful way to self-promote, attack and distract.

During his presidential transition, he has picked fights on Twitter with China, Mexico, Lockheed Martin, Toyota, the media, President Barack Obama, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Meryl Streep and the cast of Hamilton, among others. Here are some of Trump's most controversial tweets since his election victory on 8 November:

On voting:

Hillary Clinton eventually won the popular vote by nearly 2.9 million votes. Experts and elected officials on both sides of the political aisle have dismissed claims of large-scale vote fraud.

On Cuba:

Trump's threat to end the US thaw with Cuba launched by Obama sparked speculation about the future of US policy toward the Communist-ruled island.

On flag-burning:

The president-elect's proposal incited backlash from much of political Washington, as burning an American flag is constitutionally permissible.

On Taiwan:

The real estate mogul infuriated Beijing after breaking with decades of US diplomatic precedent by speaking with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-Wen.

On Obama:

Obama at one point suggested that he may have won a third term were he not constitutionally barred from doing so.

On Russia: 

In a message quickly retweeted by Russia's embassy in Washington, Trump praised Vladimir Putin for refraining from expelling Americans in response to US punitive measures over alleged Russian interference in the election.

On Toyota:

That attack on the world's largest automaker caused its shares, and those of other Japanese auto companies, to slump.

On Meryl Streep:

Trump was settling scores after Streep berated him for his divisive rhetoric.

On US intelligence:

A week before entering the White House, Trump blamed the intelligence community for an incendiary but unsubstantiated report on his alleged Moscow ties.

With inputs from AFP

