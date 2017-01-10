UAE says ambassador to Afghanistan injured in Kandahar bomb attack | Reuters

DUBAI The United Arab Emirates' ambassador in Afghanistan has been injured in bomb attack at a guest house in the eastern city of Kandahar, the UAE foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday."(The ministry) is following the heinous terrorist attack on the guesthouse of the Kandahar governor which resulted in the injury of his excellency Juma Mohammed Abdullah al-Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, and a number of Emirati diplomats," the statement said.

Afghan officials said the explosion killed at least seven people and wounded 18 others, including the ambassador.

