You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. Saudi Arabia and Bahrain welcome Donald Trump's demand for Qatar to stop funding terrorism

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain welcome Donald Trump's demand for Qatar to stop funding terrorism

WorldReutersJun, 10 2017 14:59:48 IST

Washington: Saudi Arabia and Bahrain welcomed on Saturday US president Donald Trump's demand for Qatar to stop supporting terrorism, but did not respond to a US Department of State call for them to ease pressure on the Gulf state.

File image of US president Donald Trump. WP

File image of US president Donald Trump. WP

After severing ties with Qatar on Monday, Saudi Arabia said it was committed to "decisive and swift action to cut off all funding sources for terrorism" in a statement carried by state news agency SPA, attributed to "an official source".

And in a separate statement issued on Friday, the United Arab Emirates praised Trump's "leadership in challenging Qatar's troubling support for extremism".

Trump accused Qatar of being a "high level" funder of terrorism on Friday, even as the Pentagon and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson cautioned against the military, commercial, and humanitarian effects of a blockade imposed by Arab states and others.

A separate SPA report on Saturday acknowledged Tillerson's call for Qatar to curtail support for terrorism, but did not mention his remarks that the crisis was hurting ordinary Qataris, impairing business dealings, and harming the US fight against the Islamic State.

Saudi Arabia said its action followed the conclusions of last month's Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, where Trump delivered a speech about Islamic extremism.

Trump said he helped plan the move against Qatar, although a senior administration official told Reuters earlier this week that the US had no indication from the Saudis or Emiratis during the visit that they would sever ties with Qatar.


Published Date: Jun 10, 2017 02:59 pm | Updated Date: Jun 10, 2017 02:59 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 11IND Vs SA
2Jun 12SL Vs PAK
3Jun 14A1 Vs B2
4Jun 15A2 Vs B1
5Jun 18TBC Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores