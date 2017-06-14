Russia probe: Five key takeaways from Jeff Sessions' appearance before Senate Intelligence Committee

Attorney General Jeff Sessions gave more than two hours of sometimes heated testimony Tuesday, with Democrats demanding details of matters including conversations with President Donald Trump, interactions with the Russian ambassador and the firing of FBI Director James Comey. The appearance before the Senate intelligence committee gave Sessions a chance to defend himself, but offered little new insight.

In closely-watched congressional testimony, Sessions angrily denounced allegations he acted improperly during meetings with Russian officials — or that he knew of any attempt at collusion by members of the Trump campaign team.

And he repeatedly refused to reveal whether he had spoken to the president regarding James Comey's handling of the probe into Russian election meddling — which the former FBI director believes to be the reason he was fired.

A Trump loyalist and early backer of the billionaire businessman's presidential bid, the 70-year-old Sessions has recused himself from all ongoing Russia investigations.

But the nation's top law enforcement official — who recommended Comey's dismissal last month — has himself become a focal point in the crisis roiling the White House.

Some takeaways from Sessions' appearance before the committee:

