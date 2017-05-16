Mahmoud Abbas visits India: Narendra Modi conveys 'unwavering support' to Palestinian cause

New Delhi: Ahead of his upcoming visit to Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday conveyed to Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas India's "unwavering support" to the Palestinian cause.

After holding extensive talks with Abbas, Modi said India hopes to see a sovereign, independent, united and viable Palestine, co-existing peacefully with Israel. The two countries also inked five agreements following talks between Modi and Abbas.

"India has been unwavering in supporting the Palestinian cause," the prime minister said in his media statement. Modi also said that India hopes for an early resumption of talks between Palestinian and Israeli sides so as to move towards finding a comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian issue.

A relationship marked by solidarity & friendship. PM@narendramodi meets President Mahmoud Abbas at Hyderabad House in New Delhi," external affairs ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted. Earlier, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on Abbas and reiterated India's support to the Palestinian cause.

On Monday morning, Abbas was warmly welcomed by President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan. He was also given a ceremonial guard of honour there.

The visit of the Palestinian President comes ahead of Modi's visit to Israel which is likely to take place in July. Ahead of Abbas' visit, India reiterated its "political support" to the Palestinian cause and had said that it continued to assist developmental projects there.