London bridge attack: How world leaders reacted to Saturday's incident which killed six and injured over 20

A van ploughed into pedestrians and several people were stabbed in central London on Saturday, killing at least six people and injuring over 20 in what police called a "terrorist" attack.

Leaders from around the world have condemned the attacks in central London, while more reactions are pouring in from other leaders showing their solidarity:

Britain

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that the attack was "a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night." He added, "There is no justification whatsoever for such barbaric acts".

Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed that the "terrible incident in London" was being treated as "a potential act of terrorism", and said she would hold emergency ministerial talks later in the day.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said, "Brutal and shocking incidents reported in London. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Thank you to the emergency services."

Scottish Nationalist Party leader Nicola Sturgeon said, "Dreadful news from London. My thoughts are with all those affected."

UKIP leader Paul Nuttall also tweeted about the incident.

United States

President Donald Trump said, "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the UK, we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!"

State department called the assaults "cowardly attacks targeting innocent civilians" and added, "The United States stands ready to provide any assistance authorities in the United Kingdom may request."

American pop star Ariana Grande, whose concert in Manchester in May was the scene of a deadly attack, tweeted simply: "Praying for London."

India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Sunday morning to condemn the London attacks.

Attacks in London are shocking & anguishing. We condemn them. My thoughts are with families of the deceased & prayers with the injured. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2017

European Union

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker said, "Following latest London incidents with horror. Thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Please stay safe."

France

President Emmanuel Macron tweeted saying, "In the face of this new tragedy, France is more than ever at Britain's side. My thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones."

Face à cette nouvelle tragédie, la France est plus que jamais aux côtés du Royaume-Uni. Mes pensées vont aux victimes et à leurs proches. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 4, 2017

Canada

Canadian President Justin Trudeau said, "Awful news from London tonight. We're monitoring the situation."

Australia

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull offered his solidarity with the British people saying, "Prayers and resolute solidarity are today as always with the people of Britain in the face of the shocking terrorist attacks in London."

New Zealand

Prime Minister Bill English said, "New Zealand's thoughts are with the victims of today's attack, along with their families and friends. Our hearts go out to you. Too many lives are being taken by terrorists set on inflicting pain and suffering on innocent people."

