Emmanuel Macron clinches French presidential election: How Europe's media reacted to the result

After Emmanuel Macron crushed Far Right leader Marine Le Pen to become the next French President, the media in Europe largely hailed the 39-year-old, who also became the youngest ever leader of France. Here's how newspapers in Europe reacted to news of Macron's victory.

Liberation, the Left-leaning newspaper founded by 20th Century French philosopher Jean Paul Sartre, carried a portrait of Macron on the cover with the words Bien Joue, meaning "well done". On the back, it had a portrait of Marine Le Pen with the words Bien Fait, or "well played".

Le Figaro played upon Macron's En Marche movement — "neither of the Left, nor Right" — by carrying the headline La victorie en marchant, literally translating to "a walking victory'.

Le Parisien highlighted Macron's age and brought out the fact that he becomes France's youngest ever president at just 39. Its cover carried Macron's victorious gesture and the words '39, ans et president!' (39 years, and president!).

Macron's victory was predictably the main news item across the English Channel as well, with most British newspapers giving it front page coverage. The Times carried a photograph of cheering supporters and said 'Landslide for Macron'.

The Daily Telegraph gave Macron's victory a Brexit spin, by talking about what the result could mean for UK's plans of exiting the European Union. "France's new hope puts cloud over Brexit", the lead story said, while a secondary article carried analysis about Macron's job of preserving the EU's unity.

The Independent saw the result as one that bucked the trend of poll victories going the way of the Far Right. "France stems tide of the populist revolution", said the headline with an image of Macron's supporters celebrating the win.

For The Financial Times, it was straightforward coverage of Macron's win, with a simple "Macron sweeps to victory in French presidential election" headline and an image of Macron waving to the media.

For The Guardian, Macron winning the French presidency couldn't gloss over the deep divisions that exist in French society. Its coverage, which took up the entire front page, spoke of "anxiety and doubt" among the population.

In Spain as well, the popular El Pais newspaper spoke of Macron's victory as being one that restrains populism's march. Francia derrota al radicalismo (France defeats radicalism).

Fellow Spanish newspaper El Mundo said "Francia se pone en manos de Macron" (France puts itself in Macron's hands), with the image of Macron gesturing after clinching his victory.