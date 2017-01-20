Donald Trump, the new US president, has a humane side to him as well

The United States Presidential election 2016 left many with the doubt that the reins of one of the biggest democracy of the world were in unsafe hands. Donald Trump, who becomes the 45th President of America on 20 January 2017, has over the span of his campaigning come across as xenophobic, racist, politically incorrect, ruthless businessman, who would like to ban all Muslims from the country and build a wall.

However, there is a flip side to everything and we were hard-pressed to find a silver lining to Trump's presidency. We scoured the internet and found a few incidents which show his better side.

In 2008, long before rumours about his presidential nomination started circulating, he gave shelter to Grammy Award winning singer Jennifer Hudson and some of her relatives in his hotel Trump Tower in New York after three of her family members were murdered.

“She’s a great girl. And we’re protecting them well,” Trump told Peoplemagazine when he was asked to comment on the issue.

Later acknowledging the kindness, Andrew's father reportedly said, "He is a good man. He has three children of his own and he knows what being a parent is all about."

Trump once even offered his private Boeing 727 to transport an "Orthodox Jewish child with a rare and still undiagnosed breathing illness" from Los Angeles to New York for better treatment.

"The child, Andrew Ten, age 3, arrived with his parents — accompanied by three nurses who attend to him around the clock — to try to seek medical help in the New York area."—the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported.

This was one of the rare moment where Trump displayed graciousness.

Michael Moore, the American documentary filmmaker who famously predicted Trump's victory, recently confessed in an interview with Varietythat Trump once tricked him into not being himself. He narrated an incident where he was forced to recognise the 'manipulative' side of Trump. In his account of first meeting Trump, Moore adds that people assume Trump is not smart, but Moore warns that that is exactly how Trump plays people.

"People think he’s stupid — he’s not stupid at all. He played me; he got me to not be myself, to not talk any anti-corporate talk. I thought I was going over to relax him. What he was doing was undoing me so I wouldn’t be Michael Moore. This guy is good," Moore told Variety.

Only his tenure will prove which side of his personality he would like to favour. Here's hoping for a relatively smooth presidency.