Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price slashed by Rs 1,000 in India; available with exclusive exchange offers on Flipkart

Xiaomi's 'best selling' smartphone in India, the Redmi Note 4 is now available at a discounted price. The company has slashed the price of both the variants of the Redmi Note 4 by Rs 1,000 in India.

The Redmi Note 4, 4 GB variant is available at Rs 11,999 as compared to the previous price of Rs 12,999 in India. The 3 GB variant of the smartphone is now priced at Rs 9,999 as compared to Rs 10,999. Xiomi's Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain tweeted the new prices on 13 November.

Online e-commerce retailer Flipkart is also offering discounts, exchange and EMI offers on the device. The retailer is offering an exchange price of up to Rs 11,000 to customers. Other offers include a Buyback Guarantee offer which allows the users to exchange the phone and get the exchange price on the new device.

Exciting news Mi Fans: We are announcing a permanent price drop of ₹ 1,000 on India's #1 selling smartphone: #RedmiNote4. 4GB + 64GB variant now at ₹ 11,999! Head to https://t.co/lzFXOcGyGQ and @Flipkart now! RT if you are excited. pic.twitter.com/Y4qZ2Z5kri — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) November 13, 2017

A customer can buy the Redmi Note 4 with the Buyback Guarantee, which will allow him or her to exchange the phone after 6 to 8 months and get Rs 6,500 back on the new phone. If returning after 9 to 12 months the user will get up to Rs 4,700 discounted on the next device. It is also offering Extended Warranty of one year and Damage Protection plan for one year for a charge of Rs 455 and Rs 975 in India.

The smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS display and powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor. Note 4 features a 4,100 mAh battery and comes in two storage variants of 32 GB and 64 GB. The Note 4 comes with a 13 MP front camera and a 5 MP rear camera. Connectivity options include support for dual-SIM (hybrid SIM card slot), 4G with VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS with GLONASS, infrared sensor and a microUSB port. You can read our detailed review of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.

Xiaomi recently rolled out the MIUI 9 for the smartphone.