Telegram launches version 4.5 with albums, multiple profile photos, saved messages and support for iPhone X

Multi-platform multimedia messaging service Telegram has announced its latest update in the form of version 4.5.

The company detailed the new features in this new version in a post on the Telegram blog. As usual, the latest version of the app on different platforms will be rolling out in a phased manner.

The new features in this update include the introduction of Albums. Telegram users can now share multiple photos and videos and they will be automatically grouped in ‘albums’ with proportional thumbnails representing images to ensure that the chat is not cluttered with a number of images. This will also ensure that the user on the receiving end will only get one notification for the images instead of multiple notifications. One thing to note here is the fact that users can share up to 10 videos or images per album.

Telegram has also added the ability for users to ‘control the order in which’ images are sent to the recipients. All the images that a user will choose to share will show their sequence number.

Moving to another new feature, the messaging platform has introduced ‘Multiple Profile Photos’ with this update. This means that users can see multiple profile images along with thumbnail previews on the lower part of the screen. This behaviour is similar to that when a user opens an album to check out photos. All other images from that conversation or group will show in the lower part of the screen.

The platform has finally introduced the feature of bookmarking important messages. What this means is that you can forward any important message or media that you want to send or forward later, to yourself on ‘your personal cloud storage’ by forwarding them to ‘Saved Messages’ option in the share menu.

The ‘Saved Messages’ will be a separate chat where all the messages that are sent will have a ‘go to’ button. These buttons allow the user to quickly go to the place in the conversation where the message was posted originally. To ensure quick access to this separate channel on Telegram, the platform has ensured that ‘Saved Messages’ will always be displayed on the top of the list in the ‘forwarding’ and ‘sharing’ menus. The app will also come with the ‘Chats’ list button in the settings on iOS and side panel on Android for faster access.

Other features include improvements in Search with an ‘upgraded search algorithm’ for searching groups, bots or public channels. Users can now search bots and public channels with their titles instead of the older approach of using the exact username of the bot or the public channel. Most popular items will be displayed first in the search. Telegram Channel administrators can pin messages on channels to draw the attention of their subscribers.

Last but not the least, Telegram has given a makeover to its Settings screen and context menu with version 4.5 on iOS. The platform has also updated its app to support the iPhone X.