Huawei Mate 10 video teaser released; showcases Leica-branded dual rear cameras

Huawei is all set to announce its upcoming flagship — the Huawei Mate 10 — at an event in Munich, Germany on 16 October. But as is the case with most flagship launches these days, the teasers and leaks of the flagship phones start coming out weeks before the launch. This time around, Huawei itself has released a video teaser of the Huawei Mate 10 phablet.

Huawei calls it 'the device worth waiting for' and has not explicitly named it. But one slide does say 'Huawei Mate', so it is safe to say that it is indeed hinting at the Mate 10.

The video shows a montage of the dual rear camera setup which will be seen on the Mate 10. The Leica branding is quite prominent. You see different scenarios which are then captured after a shutter animation. Just like with some of its older Huawei flagship devices, this one also says 'co-engineered' with Leica.

According to GSMArena, the dual camera setup comprises a 12 MP colour sensor and a 20 MP monochrome sensor. This is the same setup that Huawei has used in the past on the Mate 9 as well as the P10. One can expect some changes to the software algorithms in the Mate 10.

The Huawei Mate 10 is expected to come with an 'EntireView' display which will come with a 6-inch panel and have an 18:9 aspect ratio with 2160x1080 pixel resolution.

A few days back, the specifications for the HiSilicon Kirin 970 chipset were leaked. This is the flagship chipset that will most likely be seen powering the Huawei Mate 10. The Weibo leak, as reported by GizmoChina, shows that the Kirin 970 chipset houses an octa-core processor with a quad-core Cortex A73 cluster and another quad-core Cortex A53 cluster having a maximum clock speed of 2.8 GHz. On the graphics, front you will get a Mali G72 MP8 GPU. The Kirin 970 is based on a 10 nm manufacturing process.

The launch date for Huawei Mate 10 is set for after the launch of other flagships such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Apple iPhone 8 and LG V30.