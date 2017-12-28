HTC planning to bring fewer smartphones in 2018; expected to launch HTC U12 with 4K display and a U11 Plus variant

HTC is planning to come out with fewer phones in 2018 and will instead focus on research and development and marketing efforts.

Apart from the expected next flagship of the HTC, the U12 in 2018, the company is also expected to launch another version of U11, called the U11 Plus in the early months of 2018.

The company has already launched U11 Plus and the U11 Life. The U11 is priced at Rs 47,999 in India, whereas the U11 Plus and U11 Life are priced at €800 (approx Rs 61,000) and €350 (approx Rs 26,500).

The reports also suggest that the HTC's next flagship U12 is expected to come with 4K display, dual-lens camera and Snapdragon 845 processor. HTC recently released the Android 8.0 Oreo update for the HTC U11.

HTC hasn't been doing great in terms of sales numbers, with 2017 recording a 26 percent year-on-year drop in sales for the Taiwanese smartphone maker.

Earlier this year, Google signed a $1.1 billion agreement to acquire the research and development team of HTC in September 2017.