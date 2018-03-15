HP India has unveiled its Omen X gaming portfolio for the Indian gaming community. The focus is to provide an impressive PC gaming experience along with the right accessories to help you with gaming. It looks like HP wants to woo the nascent eSports community in India with the Omen X portfolio.

The portfolio comprises of the following products: Omen X Compact Desktop with VR backpack priced at Rs 2,94,988; the Omen X desktop priced at Rs 4,49,999; the Omen X notebook priced at Rs 2,10,000; the HP Windows MR Headset priced at Rs 51,187; the Omen Headset 800 priced at Rs 6,999; the Omen Mouse 600 at Rs 4,999; the Omen Steel Series Gaming Keyboard at Rs 9,999 and the Omen Steel Series Mousepad at Rs 2,199.

HP Omen X Notebook

The Omen X Notebook will be powered by 7th generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 17.3-inch FHD screen that has a refresh rate options of 144 Hz and 120 Hz. The highlight of the laptop is the presence of the Nvidia GTX 1080 graphics card and the VR-ready support for the same. In the storage department, you get a PCIe SSD + HDD option or a standalone 1 TB HDD option. It comes with a mechanical keyboard with RGB lighting and 2.5 mm travel.

The Notebook comes with DTS headphones with surround sound technology that HP claims is its 'premium sound' and the onboard speakers are made by Bang and Olufsen. There's also a translucent window which lets you peek inside the laptop, along with custom lighting.

It comes with the HP Command Centre which helps with custom tuning your settings, in case the already overclocked settings aren't to your liking. This allows you to easily fine-tune your system to your preferences, get more granular with clock settings, to get that added performance boost while gaming.

HP has said that the notebook will come with advanced thermal management with 'high-performance fans', 'integrated vapour chamber' along with four 3.5 mm heat pipes to handle the gaming performance of the device.

On the connectivity front, the HP Omen X will come with 3x USB 3.0 Type-A ports, 2x Thunderbolt USB 3.1 certified ports and an HDMI 2.0a port with HRD, miniDisplay port, SD card slot, an RJ45 port for ethernet cable, dual audio jack, one microphone in port.

The HP Omen X Notebook will start selling from 20 March onwards.

HP Omen X Desktop

The HP Omen X Desktop comes with an unlocked Intel Core i9 processor that can be overclocked by the user according to their need. You get graphics options in the form of the Nvidia GTX 1080 as well as dual AMD Radeon R9 Fury, if you belong to Team Read.

The key highlight of the system is that it comes with a tri-chamber design to separate components and ensure better thermal management. It comes with support for up to three 120 mm cooling radiators.

HP is also allowing modders and system builders to buy empty chassis of the Omen X Desktop so that they can build their own system around the design. You also get tool-less access to the internal components, which will be well appreciated by the tinkerers.