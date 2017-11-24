HMD Global announces rollout of Android 8.0 Oreo for Nokia 8

HMD Global that sells the Nokia brand on 24 November announced the rollout of Android 8.0 Oreo update for its flagship Nokia 8.

"We're proud to deliver pure and secure take of Android 8.0 Oreo on the Nokia 8. We've taken the time to test, optimise and refine the platform," Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer of HMD Global, said in a statement.

HMD Global launched the Nokia 8 smartphone in September for Rs 36,999.

The phone features 13 MP + 13 MP rear camera system with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection auto focus (PDAF), IR range finder and dual tone flash.

The selfie camera has a 13 MP sensor with PDAF and f/2.0 aperture.

The device has "Dual-Sight" video or "Bothie" feature that lets simultaneously livestream a selfie while also using its main camera, in a splitscreen visual, for both photos and videos.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with stock Android Nougat operating system (OS). A 3090 mAh battery powers the device which is comes with Qualcomm "Quick Charge" compatibility.

There is 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory with MicroSD card slot to expand storage up to 256 GB.