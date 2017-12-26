Google planning to open brick and mortar stores to improve the sales of its Pixel smartphones: Report

The Pixel 2 / 2 XL represents the second generation of Google's flagship smartphones. Unlike a Samsung or an Apple, Google Pixel handsets are not easily available across the country in physical stores. They launched with 1,000 offline stores, but it looks like Google will have to do a lot more to ensure steady sales of its flagship smartphones in the face of intense competition.

According to a report in The Economic Times, Google is getting ready to open brick and mortar stores in India to improve the sales of its Pixel devices, said people who are familiar with the matter. Post the launch of the Pixel 2 / 2 XL in India, we had already seen a lot of pop-up stores at various malls which let people experience these phones first-hand. Many large format retail stores have dedicated store-within-stores for the Pixel as well.

According to sources, Google will be focussing on improving the number of experience centres across India, as the response from these activities has been encouraging. Some malls where these experience zones were set up have already got inquiries from Google regarding setting up of physical stores according to the report. Mall executives have said that the experience zones enable the brand to showcase their phone's features in a more impactful manner than mere online destinations such as Flipkart where Pixel 2 / 2 XL are selling.

The tentative timeline for the physical Google stores is in the latter part of 2018. While Google hasn't officially commented, one of the sources familiar with the matter has said that Google has hired a senior Apple executive to be part of its expansion plans.

Also, these expected physical stores will not just sell Pixel smartphones, but would also be the destination for other Google hardware products. Google's portfolio of hardware products includes Chromecast, Google Home smart speakers, Daydream View virtual reality headsets and more.

It is not known if the Google stores would be a single-brand retailing licence or will be operated via franchisees. Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi are owned and operated by franchisees in India. Apple is also seeking a single-brand licence to open its own stores in India as well.