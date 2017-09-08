Google Feed rolls out globally in Android, a personalized revamp of Google Now

Google has now rolled out its Feed feature globally. The feature will show feed cards to users based on their interests, which will be determined by machine learning. This feature was made available to Android users in the US since July.

The customizable feed feature is available on the Google App for Android and is coming soon to the iOS app, reports Engadget. It's also available as part of the Pixel Launcher.

Since these Feeds are based on user interest it needs to track user activity. Your web and app activity, along with location data, is required for the app to function correctly.

However, if, for instance the user wants to see more updates from their interests or are keen to change said interests, they can go to the setting sections and customize the feed. Users can add or remove interests from here, and they can also remove certain publications from the feed. Blocking certain interests and publications can also be accomplished from the Feed cards directly.

This feature was introduced on 19 July in the US. It follows Facebook’s News Feed pattern of customising results, but uses more data as it incorporates your browsing history, app usage, YouTube history, etc.

While it has been globally rolled out on Android devices, in case of iPhone users the feed would have to be turned, only then can the user see it. When it was released in the US, Ben Gomes, vice president for engineering had said, “This feed is really about your interests ... It's not really about what your friends are interested in.”