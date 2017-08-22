Android Oreo is out; Here are the devices that may see the update soon

Android 8.0 or Android O is now officially going to be called as Android Oreo. The announcement was made through a live stream on 21 August, however, developers have had access to the beta version since mid-March. There are a couple of confirmed devices that are going to be receiving the Android Oreo update in some time.

Unsurprisingly the Google handsets Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 5X and 6P are going to be the first devices getting the taste of Android Oreo. The Pixel C tablet and the now-discontinued Nexus Player Android TV set-top box, manufactured by Asus, will also be getting the update. you can find the flashable system images here. OTAs will soon begin rolling out for the devices mentioned.

Google has also said that it will be working closely with a number of smartphone companies which include Android co-founder Andy Rubin's Essential phone, Motorola, HMD Global's Nokia Phone, LG, Chinese phone maker Huawei, Samsung, Sharp, HTC, Kyocera and Sony to launch and upgrade their devices to Android Oreo

Those who have registered their devices for the beta program will also be getting the final version of the Oreo update. Beyond that, it can be reasonably assumed high-end flagship smartphones that are about to be launched may definitely receive the upgrade. A list of possible smartphones which may receive this update has been compiled by Techcrunch. Most of the devices listed do not have an exact release date, but these are the ones who have Android Oreo in their plans: BlackBerry KeyONE; HTC U11; LG V30; OnePlus 3, 3T and 5; Sony Xperia X, XZ and XA. Samsung flagships will also most likely get the update, but again, an exact time frame is not known.

Some of the improvements in Android Oreo include a revamped notification panel which has new layout, colours and features including snoozing them. Notification dots will be a feature to let you see what's new on any particular app and clear away the notifications that are not relevant. Battery life will see some improvements. Startup times are expected to speed up. Security improvements in the form of the Google Play Protect program will be part of the package as well. Autofill will remember your login and passwords for your most-used apps. Picture-in-picture mode has finally been added natively as well. Android Instant Apps which can be powered from the browser itself, without the need to install them are also part of Android Oreo.