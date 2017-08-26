Andy Rubin's Essential PH-1 smartphone shipments have begun

Android co-founder Andy Rubin's Essential phone has started shipping to the customers. A tweet from the company's handle mentioned about the start of the Essential PH-1 shipments. The company asked the users to check their tracking details in the mail forwarded to them.

We're beginning to ship Essential Phone! Please look out for an e-mail today with tracking info. We appreciate everyone's patience! — Essential (@essential) August 25, 2017

The phone was unveiled in May and was supposed to be shipped in 30 days, that is, in June, but the shipment was delayed because of unknown reasons.

Andy Rubin recently tweeted that the phone will be shipped within "Few weeks". The company also organised a first look event on 25 August.

The Essential phone is made up of Titanium and is priced at $699 (approx Rs 44,795). It features a 5.7-inch bezel-less design with QHD resolution and a 19:10 aspect ratio. The smartphone also features the world's smallest modular 360-degree camera which can be purchased as a $50 (approx Rs 3,204) accessory with the phone.

The Essential PH-1 smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 835 chipset which also bundles in the Adreno 540 GPU. The device comes with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Essential PH-1 features three camera sensors, two 13 MP RGB sensors and one 13 MP monochromatic sensor on the rear side of the phone. The three sensors help the smartphone in capturing images through a unique 'Image fusion technology'. The phone can record videos at 30 fps, 1080p video at 60 fps and 2720p video at 120 fps.