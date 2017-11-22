Alleged Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 photo surfaces online; shows the device's specifications

In more news swirling around Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5, a photo of the device has reportedly surfaced online on the Chinese website Weibo. The image in question is a spec sheet being displayed on the phone's screen.

The first thing that we can notice immediately is the fact that the phone seems to have an 18:9 aspect ratio display. According to the spec sheet, the screen, when measured diagonally, would show that the phone has a 5.99-inch display. Also mentioned is the fact that the alleged Redmi Note 5 would run on Snapdragon 625 SoC.

The spec sheet also shows that the phone will have a 64 GB internal storage alongside a 12 MP rear snapper. The phone will run on Android 7.1.2 and have a 4,000 mAh battery. Since the screen occupies most of the bottom bezels, the fingerprint reader will most likely be on the back. A selfie camera is also visible on the top bezel of the device.

Just recently, the Redmi Note 5 was spotted at a popular Chinese online retailer that listed the device for a brief time, giving buyers an idea about the device's price tag if nothing else. The price tag of CNY 8,888 (roughly Rs 88,000). However, this is just a gimmick according to GizmoChina as the number 8 is considered lucky in the Chinese culture. The real price of the phone is speculated to be around CNY 1,200 (roughly Rs 12,000).

While the listings did not explicitly mention the model name, the Redmi 5A and Redmi 5A Prime had already been announced, so all hints pointed out at the much-awaited Note 5.