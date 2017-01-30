Supreme Court appoints 4-member panel under ex-CAG Vinod Rai for BCCI administration

The Supreme Court on Monday appointed a four-member panel to look after the administration of the BCCI. Former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Vinod Rai was appointed as the head of the panel, while noted cricket historian Ramachandra Guha, IDFC official Vikram Limaye, and former Indian women's cricket captain Diana Edulji were made the members of the panel.

The Supreme Court rejected the Centre's suggestion to name the sports secretary as part of the panel, while referring to its 2 January judgment that barred government servants and ministers from holding office in the BCCI. According to a TV channel, the Supreme Court trimmed down the list of administrators rom nine to four.

BCCI joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary, who had been performing the duties of the BCCI secretary since Ajay Shirke was removed from the post following the apex court's order of 2 January, will represent the BCCI at the ICC meeting in Dubai in the first week of February.

Normally the BCCI nominates its representative(s) on ICC conferences at its annual general meeting. But the Supreme Court had directed the BCCI to nominate by 27 January three members, not disqualified by its order of 2 January, one of whom would be chosen to attend the ICC meeting in Dubai in early February. Following the apex court's direction, the BCCI had asked to its 31 full members to revert with their three preferences.

On 2 January, the Supreme Court had removed its president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke, saying they should "forthwith cease and desist from" the board's work. The apex court also decided to initiate contempt proceedings against Thakur by seeking his response as to why he should not be held liable for obstructing the implementation of the court's directions aimed at reforming BCCI.

The verdict had made it clear that as per the recommendations of the Lodha panel which has been accepted by the apex court, no person above 70 years of age, unsound mind, ministers, government servant, convicted persons and those who have held the posts for cumulative period of nine years and those who are part of any other sports association shall be eligible to hold any position in the cricket bodies.

On 24 January, the apex court, which had initially sought names from amicus curiae, Anil Divan and Gopal Subramaniam, for appointing the administrators, deferred the decision to announce the names of administrators till 30 January after BCCI and the central government successfully argued that they should also be allowed to give names in sealed covers for consideration.