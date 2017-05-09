Kulbhushan Jadhav: AIFF's website hacked, India goaded over former navy officer held in Pakistan

The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) website was hacked late on Tuesday night by a group which calls itself 'Zero Cool'.

The group defaced the landing page of the website with messages goading India over Kulbhushan Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer who has been convicted of conducting "subversive activities" for the Indian government in Pakistan. Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court last month leading to allegations and counter-allegation from both sides with Pakistan vehemently claiming that Jadhav is a Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) "spy" in the restive Balochistan province – a claim that India has repeatedly dismissed even as it admitted that he was an Indian national and a retired navy officer.

(Here's all you need to know about Kulbhushan Jadhav)

Curiously, an alleged confessional video by Jadhav has been widely circulated in the Pakistani media. In it, the 47-year-old is said to have "confessed to his sabotage activities" in addition to detailing his "networks with Indian spy agency RAW".

The hacker group also wrote abuses on the page while stating that India would be sent "Jadhav's dead body". It must be noted that there was no clarity over whether this was the handiwork of a group based in Pakistan.

The football federation's Twitter handle posted a tweet late at night apologising to people for the "technical glitch."