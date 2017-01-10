LIVE India A vs England practice match, cricket scores and updates: Visitors lose Buttler, Moeen in quick succession

Mumbai: His stellar reign as India's national skipper is over but Mahendra Singh Dhoni will have captain written against his name one last time when the talismanic wicketkeeper-batsman leads out India 'A' against England in the first practice match here on Tuesday.
Dhoni took the cricketing world by surprise when he announced his decision to step down from leadership last week, giving Virat Kohli the reins of captaincy in all three formats of the game.
However, he would be leading India A in the first of two warm-up games scheduled for the tourists at the Brabourne Stadium. But the match itself is expected to be watched by just a handful of spectators as heavy police presence is expected to keep away the fans.
The game is being held under the cloud of the Supreme Court's sacking of the top BCCI President Anurag Thakur and Secretary Ajay Shirke, making most of the senior functionaries of the body ineligible to cling to their posts.
While there have been reports of the disgruntled and ousted Board officials trying to persuade some BCCI-affiliated units from hosting games of the England tour, CCI has decided to go ahead and conduct both the warm-up games in right earnest.
As such there is no immediate threat to tomorrow's first day/night warm-up game as well as the second game featuring another India A squad to be led by Ajinkya Rahane on 12 January which is to be held as a day game.
The focus on the first game will be not only on Dhoni but also on recalled limited over specialists -- Yuvraj Singh and Ashish Nehra -- who were both members of the triumphant squad led by the Ranchi superstar that regained the 50-over World Cup in 2011.
This is the first and last competitive game all these three ageing stalwarts will have before the six-match, 3 ODIs and 3 T20s, limited-overs series between India and England commencing on 15 January at Pune.
While Dhoni and Yuvraj have been included for both the ODI and T20 International series, Nehra has found himself back in only the T20 squad.
All three players have had a lengthy break from cricket going into the warm-up match against the Eoin Morgan-led England squad.
The injury-prone 37-year-old Nehra has not played during the entire domestic season so far for Delhi, and thus will be keen to get quickly into the groove and also assess his match fitness.
The 35-year-old Yuvraj last played for India in the World T20 in March 2016 and has not played ODIs since December 2013, losing his place in the 50-over game after averaging just 18.53 in his last 19 matches.
Out! Kuldeep gets another as Moeen Ali departs without troubling the scorers.
Out! A big wicket for India A. Jos Buttler goes. Kuldeep gets his third wicket.
Kuldeep has given a good account of himself in the next match and beats next man Moeen Ali all ends up with one that goes away.
Four! Billings reverse sweeps Kuldeep for two boundary. Dhoni's team will have to find a way to break this partnership. Billings and Buttler have already put on 66 runs off 66 balls.
Buttler hits Yuvraj for two consecutive sixes. England 162/3 in the 28th over.
England bring up their 150 in 27 overs. Buttler is not out on 18 off 25, and Billings 25 off 37.
Four! Buttler drives Yuvraj for a boundary. Billings, on the other hand, is almost caught and bowled by Yuvraj. The ball, however, eludes Yuvraj.
Dropped! Mandeep Singh fails to latch on to a sharp chance. He gets two hands to the the ball but doesn't take the chance. At this level, though, you expect these catches to be taken.
India vs England: Warm-up match featuring MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh attracts a full house
India A have put a lid on the scoring. Only 10 runs have been scored in the last 4 overs.
Out! Brilliant one-handed catch by Dhawan takes out Eoin Morgan. England 112/3 after 18 overs. The visitors losing their way a bit. A wicket for Chahal.
Jos Buttler joins Sam Billings in the middle.
Out! Roy hits one way up in the air and Mohit Sharma takes a fantastic running catch. Second wicket for Kuldeep Yadav. Roy departs after a good hand. England lose two quick wickets. They are 106/2 in the 17th over.
Six! Roy is in great form, hits Chahal for a maximum and brings up England's 100. England 106/1 in 16 overs.
Out! Hales departs fro 40, caught by Samson off Kuldeep Yadav. However, it has to be said, the delivery didn't deserve a wicket, but India A won't mind. They will take them in whatever way they come.
Four! A fine reverse sweep by Roy to bring up his fifty off 49 balls. A strong statement of purpose by the England opener before the limited-overs series against India. Is Virat Kohli watching?
And a boundary to end a very expensive over by Mohit Sharma. England well on course. They are 88/0 after 13 overs.
The boundaries are coming thick and fast now. Two already in Mohit Sharma's over. And now a six. Dhoni would have to find a way to stop the flow of runs.
Roy gets two boundaries off Chahal - one off a reverse sweep and another off a conventional sweep. England looking completely in control.
England reach 58/0 in 10 overs. Roy and Hales going strong.
Pandya induces an edge off Roy. A tough chance for Dhawan at slips, but not taken. England get a reprieve.
Hales brings up England's fifty in the 9th over with a boundary, as India A search frantically for the first wicket.
Alex Hales finds the gap at mid-wicket and gets a boundary. England scoring at a good rate of over 5 runs an over.
Mohit Sharma comes into the attack now. And a big appeal by Dhoni on the first ball itself. Turned down.
Roy goes on the offensive and pulls Nehra for a six. And then gets a fortuitous boundary - a French cut' to the fence.
A characteristic backhand flick by Dhoni as he tries to run the batsmen out. Draws a huge applause from the crowd.
A maiden over by Pandya. England 15/0 after 4 overs. Roy not out on 9 off 15 balls and Hales on 6 off 9.
A big appeal for LBW against Jason Roy off Pandya, but turned down by the umpire. The ball looked like going down leg and was also a bit high.
Pandya beats Hales outside the off stump. Dhoni is going on the offensive with a very attacking field.
Hardik Pandya shares the new ball with Nehra.
Jason Roy and Alex Hales start England's innings, Ashish Nehra bowls the first over for India.
A yorker by Woakes dug out by Dhoni. But India A puts up a huge total. They end their innings at 304/4. A Dhoni special in the end, scoring 68 not out off 40 balls. The spectators have got their money's worth so far.
What will keep England worried is that not only Dhoni, Yuvraj and Dhawan are also looking in good touch.
Dhoni hits the ball high into the air, but the ball drops short of the fielders. Sixteen runs already in this over, and Dhoni hits another one into the stands. Dhoni looks to be in ominous form just before the limited overs series against England.
Chris Woakes starts the last over and is despatches in the stands by Dhoni. And he follows it with two more boundaries.
This was the scene at the CCI as MS Dhoni was making his way out to the crease.
A fierce shot by Dhoni gets him another boundary. India A 273/4 with two overs to go. How much more can they score?
Another boundary! Dhoni has raced to 31 off 27 balls.
An embarrassing moment! A spectator runs on to the field to touch Dhoni's feet. He is quickly taken away by security personnel. Hoppe it doesn't break Dhoni's concentration.
Dhoni gets two boundaries in the over, the first a off a ferocious pull and the next as a result of a misfield.
Ambati Rayudu brings up his century off 97 balls.
And he retires after scoring his century, and in walks MS Dhoni. This is the moment the crowd had been waiting for.
Powerplay three underway now and Yuvraj brings up his fifty with a boundary.
Rayudu gets to 96 with a lofted boundary over mid off. Can he get his hundred in this over?
Rayudu hits a full toss way over the waist for a boundary and Yuvraj follows it up with a boundary of his own.
This is probably the shot of the day so far. Delightful from Yuvraj Singh.
What a shot by Yuvraj! A sublime on-drive for a boundary. That's what people come to watch.
Vintage Yuvraj! Two fine straight sixes off Rashid. He is starting to enjoy himself in the middle. But the crowd is still chanting "Dhoni.. Dhoni..."
Yuvraj hits one in the air. A half-hearted pull. He must have had his heart in the mouth but thankfully the ball falls short of the fielder.
Rayudu, meanwhile, steps out and hammers one through cover for a boundary.
Four! Yuvraj shows his class with a hard off drive for a boundary. India A bring up their 150 as well at the loss of two wickets.
Out! Dhawan is caught behind off Jake Ball, and the crowd go "Dhoni... Dhoni". They want the captain out in the middle, but there is no repeat of the 2011 World Cup final, and Yuvraj Singh comes in to bat ahead of Dhoni.
Rayudu hits Jake Ball for a boundary. India A 135/1 in the 29th over.
Jake Ball is back into the attack. He has been a touch costly so far, going for 25 runs in 4 overs.
A fine lofted shot by Rayudu takes him to his fifty and he gets another boundary on teh nest ball to bring up the 100 partnership with Dhawan.
Dhawan sweeps Rashid for a boundary now. Runs coming thick and fast now.
But then he comes down the track and mistimes one and was lucky that the ball did not go to a fielder. Dhawan comes down the track again and gets beaten in flight. He, however, makes a late adjustment and pushes the ball away. Dhawan will have to be careful not to throw his wicket away in the urge to up the scoring rate.
A juicy full toss and Rayudu despatches it to the boundary. He will be disappointed not to send it to the stands.
Rayudu gets another boundary on the next ball, and then Dhawan gets one himself to bring up his fifty.
Rayudu goes over the top of cover and gets a couple of runs. And now Dhawan takes the aerial route and gets a boundary. India a 97/1 after 24 overs.
Liam Dawson to bowl the 25th over of the India A innings.
India A reach 75/1 after 20 overs. Dhawan is batting on 39 off 61 balls and Rayudu 26 off 35 balls.
Also, the 50-run partnership up between Dhawan and Rayudu off 76 balls.
Dhawan gets a boundary now. He pulls Jake Ball to the fence, and then Rayudu turns one round his waist for another boundary. Runs are just starting to come a bit freely now.
Four! That's more like it. Rayudu goes over the top of mid off for a boundary. First boundary in 31 deliveries for India A.
Runs for India A come at a trickle. They bring up their 50 in 16 overs. Dhawan and Rayudu need to play some shots now. One feels they are letting the England bowlers dictate terms a bit too easily.
England have restricted the flow of runs quite well so far. India A reach 45/1 after 15 overs, going at a mere 3 runs per over.
Dhawan is looking a bit edgy at the crease. It almost led to a mix up between Rayudu and him. Rayudu puts in a desperate dive at the non-striker's end as the throw from the fielder misses the stumps. A direct hit could gave got Rayudu in trouble, more so because his bat did not seem to be grounded.
Four! Rayudu gets into the act now, plays a fierce square cut for a boundary. India A 40/1 in 11.4 overs.
Uppish from Dhawan and the ball just misses the close-in fielder. A respite for Dhawan. India A will need him to stay on the crease and score big.
India A reach 33/1 off 10 overs. They would need to up the ante a bit. The England bowlers have largely stuck to their gameplan and kept the scoring in check. Dhawan is not out on 22 off 30 balls and Rayudu on 2 off 6. Dhawan is on a comeback trail. He has got a start and it is time now to make it big and stake his claim for a place in the first XI in the limited overs.
Four! Another fine cover drive by Dhawan for a boundary.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni was felicitated by the CCI before the start of the match. A small token of appreciation for India's most successful skipper, who is captaining an Indian side for the last time.
Out! Mandeep Singh beaten by a delivery by Willey that came in after pitching. He is bowled for 8. India A lose their first wicket for 25.
Ambati Rayudu jopins Shikhar Dhawan in the middle.
Four! Dhawan comes down the track and drives over cover for a boundary.
Six! Shikhar pulls Chris Woakes for maximum over fine leg. India A 19/0 after 5 overs.
Four! Fantastic cover drive by Mandeep Singh for a boundary. After 4 overs India A are 13/0. Mandeep is 6 off 15 balls and Shikhar 7 off 9 balls.
Shikhar Dhawan and Mandeep Singh make a watchful start for India A. They are 9/0 after 3 overs.
Ind A team for 1st warm-up tie: Shikhar, Mandeep, Rayudu, Yuvraj, Dhoni (capt), Pandya, Samson, Kuldeep, Chahal, Nehra, Mohit Sharma, S Kaul.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first practice match between India A and England at Mumbai's Brabourne stadium. The match is of particular significance as it is the last time that Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be turning out as captain in India colours.
10:07 (IST)
