India vs England, 1st ODI stats: From Virat Kohli's record ton to Kedar Jadhav's highest ODI score

Pune: Here are some statistical highlights from the first ODI between India and England.

-India's 356 for seven is the highest successful chase by any team against England in ODIs.

-India's above score is the fourth highest successful chase in the history of ODIs -- the highest being 438 for 9 by South Africa vs Australia at Johannesburg on 12 March, 2006.

-India became the first team to post three totals of 350 or more in successful chases in ODIs -- their highest being 362 for one vs Australia at Jaipur on October 16, 2013. India had posted a successful chase of 351 for four vs Australia at Nagpur on 30 October, 2013.

-India's 356/7 is their second highest total vs England in ODIs behind the 387/5 at Rajkot on 14 November, 2008.

-Since Virat Kohli's debut in ODIs, India have successfully chased a total of 300-plus eight times, with Kohli scoring hundreds in six matches.

-England (350/7) have registered their highest total vs India in ODIs, eclipsing the 338 for eight at Bangalore on February 27, 2011. The said total is England's second highest in the subcontinent behind the 355 for 5 vs Pakistan at Dubai (DSC) on 20 November, 2015.

-Kohli's fifth century as captain is his 27th in ODIs.

-As captain, Kohli has recorded back-to-back hundreds for the first time in ODIs -- 139 not out vs Sri Lanka at Ranchi on November 16, 2014 and 122 vs England at Pune on 15-1-2017.

-Kohli's third century vs England is his 12th in ODIs at home.

-Kohli's tally of 20 centuries as number three batsman is exceeded only by Ricky Ponting (29) in ODIs.

-Among the batsmen with 3000 runs or more as number three batsman in ODIs, his average is the highest -- 5603 runs at 54.93 in 118 innings.

-Kohli's tally of 27 hundreds is fourth highest in ODIs behind Sachin Tendulkar (49), Ricky Ponting (30) and Sanath Jayasuriya (28).

-Kohli became the first batsman to hit 15 centuries in successful chases in 60 innings, surpassing the 14 in 124 innings by Sachin Tendulkar.

-Kohli with 17 centuries in chases has equalled Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 17 in ODIs.

-Jason Roy (73 off 61 balls) has posted his sixth fifty in ODIs -- his first vs India.

-Joe Root (78 off 95 balls) has registered his 18th fifty in ODIs -- his second vs India.

-Kedar Jadhav (120 off 76 balls) has posted his career best score in ODIs, bettering his only other hundred -- 105 not out off 87 balls vs Zimbabwe at Harare on July 14, 2015.

-Jadhav's 65-ball century is the sixth quickest for India in ODIs -- the second fastest by an Indian batsman vs England next only to the 64-ball century by Yuvraj Singh at Rajkot on 14 November, 2008.

-Kohli and Jadhav were involved in a stand of 200 runs -- India's second highest for the fifth wicket next only to the 223 between Mohammad Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja vs Sri Lanka at Colombo (RPS) on 17 August, 1997.

-The above partnership is the highest by any pair for the fifth wicket vs England in ODIs.

-The 200-run stand is now India's second highest for any wicket vs England in ODIs behind the 209 (unbroken) for the third wicket between Kohli and Gautam Gambhir at Delhi on 17 October, 2011.