Highlights ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, cricket score and result: Sarfraz, Amir lead Pak to semis berth

After 12 overs,Pakistan 78/1 ( Azhar Ali 18 , BabarAzam 4)
Preview: Zaman starts attacking from this over, getting three boundaries in four deliveries, targeting the off-side on each occasion. He is playing wonderfully once again, and seems to have carried his big-hitting form over from the match against South Africa. 12 off the over.
Both the unfancied teams are on two points each after identical records of one win and a loss from their previous group matches.
Pakistan started their campaign on a disastrous note with a 124-run thrashing at the hands of arch-rivals India before punching above their weight to beat South Africa by 19 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis Method.
Sri Lanka also started off with a loss —against South Africa— but stunned India by seven wickets at The Oval in London to throw the group open.
However, both Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be wary of the rain that has disrupted most matches in this tournament.
If Monday's must win clash between the two sub-continent teams yields no result due to rain, then India and South Africa are likely to go through to the semi-finals.
Pakistan were granted a favour by the rain gods against the Proteas who had been restricted to a pedestrian 219/8 in 50 overs.
They managed 119/3 in 27 overs when the skies opened up and no further play was possible, prompting the officials to award the match to Pakistan.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, exceeded all expectations against India when they gunned down a formidable 322-run target, their joint-highest run chase in One-Day Internationals (ODI).
Danushka Gunathilaka , Kusal Mendis and skipper Angelo Mathews shone with the bat to keep the hopes of the 1996 World Cup winners alive.
On Monday, the Sri Lankans will go into the tie knowing that their batting depth is not just on paper but in real too.
The likes of Dinesh Chandimal, Thisara Perera and other good batsmen and did not have to bat against India and will be raring to get some runs under their belt ahead of the knockout stage.
Pakistan have depth in bowling even without Wahab Riaz who injured himself against India.
Fast bowler Junaid Khan replaced him, seamlessly returning figures of 2/53 against South Africa. Besides, young pacer Hasan Ali has been in top form along with the ever dangerous Mohammad Amir.
Imad Wasim is an all-rounder Pakistan would hope to deliver and the experience of Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez and Azhar Ali would also be key.
Pakistan's batting chinks is a cause of worry.
All in all, Sri Lanka have the slight upper hand on Monday going by their form and confidence after that superb win against India. But on the given day Pakistan have the firepower to defeat their rivals.
Published Date: Jun 12, 2017 11:00 pm | Updated Date: Jun 12, 2017 11:54 pm
There it is! Pakistan qualify for semi-final after Sarfraz Ahmed guides the last ball to the third man fence for a boundary. Pakistan defeat Sri Lanka by three wickets.
OUT! This over was not looking threatening at all. But Pakistan thought, why not? Sarfraz drives Thisara down the ground and Thisara gets his hands to it and the ball hits the stumps. Faheem Ashraf is backing up too far and fails to plonk his bat in time. He is run out for 15. Sarfraz shakes his head in disbelief.
OUT! A loose shot from Imad Wasim. Pradeep lands it on a length and outside off, Imad could've left it alone but he tried to dab it to third man and in the process edged it to Dickwella. Pakistan lose their 6th wicket and now they will need a captain's innings to win this match.
OUT! Malinga doesn't bowl a wicket taking delivery but the lead up to the wicket has fetched him this. He bangs it short around leg and Malik looks to pull it but only manages a faint edge to Dickwella. Malinga is jumping in joy, the Sri Lankan players gather around him to celebrate. Boy, are they excited!
OUT! Sri Lanka are back in the game and the bowling change works. He angles it on a length and Azhar edges it to Kusal Mendis at first slip, who judges it brilliantly and catches it. Azhar falls for 34.
OUT! Nuwan Pradeep draws first blood. Fakhar was looking dangerous but Sri Lanka have managed to dismiss him. Pradeep bowls a bouncer and Zaman hooks it albeit straight to Asela Gunaratne at fine leg. But the rookie player has done his job; he scored a 50 off 35 balls. Babar Azam, Pakistan's No 3, arrives at the centre.
OUT! Asela Gunaratne holes out to square leg off Hasan Ali's bowling. He departs for 27. Can Sri Lanka go past 260 now?
OUT! Hasan Ali breaks the partnership. He goes through Lakmal's defence with a full delivery. Lakmal walks back after contributing 26 vital runs. Lasith Malinga strides out at the centre.
OUT! Sri Lanka have lost their seventh wicket. Amir and Junaid have turned the match on its head! They have hunted in pair to put Pakistan on top in this virtual quarter-final clash. But one also has to credit Sarfraz Ahmed's captaincy; he kept a slip in the 35th over. Thisara edged it to Babar Azam at first slip, who reverse cupped it. How good is Babar as a slip fielder really? Suranga Lakmal saunters out in the middle.
OUT! Sri Lanka are falling apart and Dickwella, the set batsman chops on. He looked to drive it but only managed an inside which made a mess of the three sticks. Three wickets in three overs. Thisara Perera is the new man in.
OUT! Junaid Khan reaps fruits of his disciplined bowling. He was troubling Dickwella since the start of his innings but this time de Silva falls against him. Junaid lands it on a length and angles it away to get the faintest of edges off Dhananjaya as the batsman edges it to Sarfraz Ahmed. No need of the umpire here as the batsman started walking as soon as the Pakistan captain took his catch. Asela Gunaratne saunters out in the middle.
OUT! The drinks break does the trick for Pakistan. Amir bowls a back of a length delivery and Mathews tries to pull it without any conviction. He inside edges it and hears his stumps gets rattled. The captain departs for 39.
OUT! Pakistan get 2 wickets in 2 overs. Fahim Ashraf sends back Chandimal.
It was full outsied off from Fahim, Chandimal, with feet stuck in his crease, looked to drive on the up but is late on to it and gets thick inside edge onto the stumps. MAIDEN ODI wicket for Fahim.
OUT! Danushka Gunathilaka departs for 13! The pressure was building on him and he looked to release it through a drive straight to mid off. Shoaib Malik pouches it comfortably. Junaid Khan collects first wicket. Kusal Mendis is the new man in.
23:32 (IST)
That's it from us. Hope yu enjoyed our coverage. Do join us for the coverage of the first semi-final between England and Pakistan. Until then, good bye!
23:22 (IST)
Pakistan captain, Sarfraz Ahmed: First of all, thanks to the Almighty. I can't believe it. Thanks to Amir, he played really well. I just told him to play his game and not to worry about the score. That if we took it to the 40th over we would win. Dropped catches are part of the game. Allah helped us today.
23:18 (IST)
Sri Lanka captain, Angelo Mathews: A see-saw kind of a game. Credit should go to Pakistan. They held their nerves and are deserved winners. It was a bit of a funny wicket. We hadn't got the runs but we knew we could defend this. The bowlers did their job and also batted well. We didn't hold on to our catches and that cost us the game. Proud of the boys. Even though we only had 236 to defend, they gave it their all. In a big tournament like this, they fought hard. I'm proud of them.
23:15 (IST)
Sarfraz Ahmed becomes the first Pakistani captain to win a Man of the Match award in ICC Champions Trophy.
23:14 (IST)
What a true Pakistani victory. Is this Skipper Sarf's moment? He has shown remarkable temperament, despite the dropped chances, to see Pakistan home. Lots of homework for the Pakistani batsmen to do before they take on England on the same ground. Pakistan dug themselves a hole and then battled hard not to fall in it. They are unpredictable, we know this. What's in store for England, then?
Pakistan chased this down thanks to Sarf, Fakhar and Amir. Time for Babar, Azhar, Hafeez and Malik to come to the party now.
23:14 (IST)
Highest eighth wicket stands in ICC Champions Trophy:
75* - Sarfraz Ahmed/Mohammad Amir v Sri Lanka, Cardiff, 2017*
70 - Mitchell Johnson/Brett Lee v West Indies, Johannesburg, 2009
23:09 (IST)
This will be Pakistan's 14th semi-final appearance in ICC events - the joint most for any team.
23:05 (IST)
Sarfraz Ahmed has been adjudged the Man of the Match for obvious reasons.
23:03 (IST)
Sri Lanka have now lost 58 matches in ICC events - the joint most for any team. Zimbabwe have also lost 58.
23:03 (IST)
What an outstanding partnership this has been! Certainly one of the most memorable partnership for Pakistan this decade. Mickey Arhtur exults in joy, Azhar Ali too joins his coach in celebrations. Amir and Sarfraz hug each other. If one would have said Pakistan would qualify for the semis after the match against India, all would have ridiculed that person. But here they are in the semis!
23:03 (IST)
It's all over. Amir has shown more poise than some of the top order batsmen in his team and Sarfraz has ridden his luck to see Sri Lanka through. A tournament that promised so much for Sri Lanka after that win against Sri Lanka ends with a disappointing and somewhat embarrassing loss after an amateurish show in the field. The bowlers showed a lot of heart but found little help from their fielders. Good Sri Lankan teams of the past used to pride themselves on their fielding. This team needs to do a lot of work in that department before hoping for sustained success at the international level.
23:02 (IST)
100-plus runs added by 8th wicket in an ICC ODI tournament match:
New Zealand v Zimbabwe , Hyderabad, 1987
India v New Zealand, Bangalore, 1987
Sri Lanka v Pakistan, Cardiff, 2017*
23:00 (IST)
There it is! Pakistan qualify for semi-final after Sarfraz Ahmed guides the last ball to the third man fence for a boundary. Pakistan defeat Sri Lanka by three wickets.
22:59 (IST)
Mathews tosses the ball back to Malinga. Can the veteran pacer do something magical and bring Sri Lanka back into the game? A silly mid on has been positioned. Sarfraz clips it in front of square on the leg side for a single. Malinga bounces Amir and umpire decides that it is not a legal delivery. Wide signaled! 9 needed. Amir rides the bounce of the second ball and taps it past point for a s ingle. Malinga bowls a dipping yorker and Sarfraz clips it to square leg for a couple. Six needed. Will Sarfraz finish this off in style? I hope not. Another slower full toss Sarfraz nudges it behind square for anothe brace. Pakistan are 4 away from booking that semi-final berth against England.
22:55 (IST)
After 44 overs,Pakistan 226/7 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 52 , Mohammad Amir 27)
Gunaratne is back. A slip has been deployed. Amir strides forward to block the first ball. Amir cuts the second ball to point. Amir nurdles the third ball to midwicket and Sarfraz decides to take on the fielder with a brave single. Sarfraz hands the strike back to Amir on the fourth ball. Amir blocks the fifth ball. FOUR! Amir lunges forward and crunches it through covers. This partnership is worth 64 runs now. 11 runs needed off 36 balls.
22:51 (IST)
After 43 overs,Pakistan 220/7 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 51 , Mohammad Amir 22)
Last move from Mathews. Brings Dhananjaya de Silva into the attack. Amir defends the first two balls. The third ball is a tap through covers for a single. Sarfraz punches the fourth ball to midwicket. Risky! Sarfraz cuts the fifth ball very late and calls Amir across. Amir retains strike with a drive through covers. 17 off 42 balls.
22:48 (IST)
After 42 overs,Pakistan 217/7 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 50 , Mohammad Amir 20)
31 off 54 needed! Amir clips to midwicket to bring his captain on strike! FOUR! The margin is now under 30 runs! An atrocious delivery from Lakmal, a leg side line and Sarfraz glances it to the fine leg fence. Mathews not impressed at all. Two consecutive singles follow. FOUR! Sarfraz creams it through covers. What an innings this has been from the Pakistan skipper. He has lead from the front. 11 off the over. Pakistan are 20 runs away from semis.
22:45 (IST)
After 41 overs,Pakistan 206/7 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 41 , Mohammad Amir 18)
Catches win matches they say. We don't think like that is what Sri Lanka is trying to tell us. DROPPED! Sarfraz pulls Maling in front of square on the leg side, Seekugge Prasanna runs in but fails to hold onto it. Malinga needs to bowl the batsmen out now. Can't trust his fielders at this rate! FOUR byes! Sloppy wicketkeeping. Amir leaves a length delivery and Dickwella fails to collect it cleanly. Oh boy, another misfield on the fifth ball and Pakistan take a single. 8 off the over.
22:44 (IST)
Pakistan are trying their best to lose this and Sri Lanka are trying harder to give Pakistan a win. Two chances for Sarfaraz now!
22:44 (IST)
They call it "Champions" Trophy but these two teams have been pedestrian in the field so far. Probably none of them deserves to go to the semi-final based on this performance. Parera has missed the simplest of chances at mid on. Sarfraz could have walked to him to say. "You've just dropped the Champions Trophy" a la Steve Waugh and Gibbs circa 1999. Sri Lanka can still come back if they get Sarfraz here. Surely, Pakistan is going to present them with more chances, you won't expect them to do this in singles. Sri Lanka must stay alert in the field to hold on to that half chance now.
22:39 (IST)
After 40 overs,Pakistan 198/7 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 40 , Mohammad Amir 15)
The first delivery is a single to third man by Amir. Sarfraz is happy to block two deliveries. And he works the fourth ball around for a run. Amir on strik! A wicket needed. But the southpaw sees both of them out.
22:38 (IST)
At the risk of jinxing, this partnership between Sarfaraz and Amir is now worth 34. There is no rush in terms of the required run rate but Sri Lanka have induced false shorts throughout this innings. That dropped chance off Malinga's bowling is the latest exhibit and Perera will be cursing himself for dropping that sitter. Pakistani fans are getting vocal but one wicket can change everything.
22:34 (IST)
After 39 overs,Pakistan 196/7 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 39 , Mohammad Amir 14)
Lasith Malinga is back! He starts with a short ball around leg, Sarfraz ducks thinking it is a wide but the umpire thinks otherwise. Malinga attempts a dipping, slow yorker but it goes down the leg side. WIDE! DROPPED! Has Thisara dropped the match here? I think so. Sarfraz chips it towards Thisara at mid on, he rushes in and fluffs the ball. Got a bit too excited I feel. Lasith Malinga is fuming. Ahmed tickles the third ball to fine leg for a single. Amir just taps the fourth ball for a run. The Malinga smile is back. Ball six: another slow yorker and Sarfraz drives it uppishly to mid on but it falls well short of the fielder.
22:27 (IST)
After 38 overs,Pakistan 193/7 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 38 , Mohammad Amir 13)
FOUR! Short and wide from Lakmal and Sarfraz cuts it through point. The third man hares across from third man, got to the ball but failed to stop the ball as he parries it to the fence. He blocks the second ball to covers. The next ball is on a length and swinging in Sarfraz buries it onto the ground. Another defensive shot from the Pakistan skipper. This is intelligent cricket. Sarfraz takes a single off the fifth ball. He wans to keep the strike as much as possible. Can Amir survive this ball? Yes he can, he nudges it to square leg and wants a single. Sarfraz says no mate stay there. 44 off 72
22:23 (IST)
After 37 overs,Pakistan 188/7 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 33 , Mohammad Amir 13)
Pakistan need 53 off 84. Pradeep comes back to bowl his last over. He bounces Amir and it goes well over the southpaw's over. Wonder why wasn't that called a wide! The second ball is short and wide, Amir cuts it through point and runs three. Excellent running which brings Sarfraz Ahmed on strike. Ahmed crouches, watches the ball and dead-bats it right under his eyeline. Sarfraz drives the fourth delivery down the ground and mid on dives to his left to stop. Game of margins this! A slip for Amir and he blocks the fifth ball. Amir offers back foot defense on the last ball too. Nuwan Pradeep has finished his quota.
22:18 (IST)
After 36 overs,Pakistan 184/7 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 32 , Mohammad Amir 10)
Sarfraz drives the second ball through covers and asks Amir to come back for the second wicket. Perera bowls a short ball and the captain pulls it to fine leg. Single taken. Amir on strike. Amir punches it towards point and the fielder makes a sharp save. Pakistan take a single but the slip fielder hurls a throw to the non-striker's end and misses. The result? Four overthrows and a single! Perera not at all pleased with that effort. He bowls a bouncer and the umpire spreads his arms. Wide signalled! The Pakistan captain watchfully defends the fifth and sixth deliveries.
22:15 (IST)
After 35 overs,Pakistan 175/7 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 29 , Mohammad Amir 5)
Pakistan need 64 runs off 96 balls. While Sri Lanka need 3 wickets. Phew Pakistan and their nature of making games interesting. It is hard to be a Pakistan fan! Four dots and two singles come in this over.
22:14 (IST)
There is a difference between quit and shut. Sri Lanka did not quit when Pakistani openers were batting well and they are now on their way to play against England in the semi-final. Meanwhile, Lasith Malinga has taken 68 wickets in ICC tournaments (World Cup and Champions Trophy) which is the second most by any bowler. Things can change but only time will tell. The battle is now between Sarfraz Ahmed and Sri Lanka.
22:13 (IST)
After 34 overs,Pakistan 173/7 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 28 , Mohammad Amir 4)
Pradeep reintroduced into the attack. His first ball is a good length delivery which angles away and Sarfraz misses his glance and gets rapped on the pads. Sri Lankan players start appealing but the umpire turns it down. Mathews doesn't take the review and rightly so because it was going over the leg stump. Sarfraz takes a single of the third ball to the leg side. Amir drives the fourth ball through covers for a brace. The last ball too is a single. Decent over for Pakistan, 5 off it.
22:10 (IST)
After 33 overs,Pakistan 168/7 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 27 , Mohammad Amir 1)
Constant bowling changes! Now Gunaratne comes back into the attack. Pakistan into a survival mode now. The run rate is not a problem right now. The number of wickets is. 1 run off the over.
22:10 (IST)
A decent partnership comes to an end for Sri Lanka courtesy Parera's fingertips and Ashraf's laziness. Sarfaraz and Ashraf were been trying their best to gift Sri Lanka a wicket with some needless hoicks over the top and some mindless running between the wickets. Sri Lankan fielders have missed quite a few chances in the field today else they could have had a few more wicket here. Pakistan isn't keen on staying out there and absorb all the pressure, they are riding their luck and hoping to chase this down on a wing and a prayer.
22:09 (IST)
Sloppy cricket from Faheem Ashraf, much like most of his other teammates who have batted today. You can feel Sarfaraz is under immense pressure by looking at his running. The panic button is on and some of this cricket is straight out of South Africa's book for a knock-out game. Sarfaraz is now batting with the tail and it's a matter of time, basically.
22:08 (IST)
After 32 overs,Pakistan 167/7 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 26 , Mohammad Amir 1)
Thisara Perera sustaining the pressure on Pakistan. A double and single off his 7th over.
22:06 (IST)
After 31 overs,Pakistan 164/7 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 23 , Mohammad Amir 1)
Time for some off spin, says Angelo Mathews. In comes Danushka Gunathilaka for his first over of the match. Amir takes a single off the first ball. Ahmed defends two deliveries before bringing Sarfraz back on strike on the fourth. The last two balls are dots. 2 runs off the over.
22:03 (IST)
After 30 overs,Pakistan 162/7 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 22 , Mohammad Amir 0)
4 runs and a wicket off the over.
22:01 (IST)
OUT! This over was not looking threatening at all. But Pakistan thought, why not? Sarfraz drives Thisara down the ground and Thisara gets his hands to it and the ball hits the stumps. Faheem Ashraf is backing up too far and fails to plonk his bat in time. He is run out for 15. Sarfraz shakes his head in disbelief.
21:53 (IST)
After 29 overs,Pakistan 158/6 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 21 , Fahim Ashraf 12)
Gunaratne comes back and starts with three dots. The fourth ball Sarfraz nudges it to midiwicket and sets off for a crazy run. He was miles out of his crease but the fielder fails to hit the stumps at the non striker's end. Even Mickey Arthurt cannot believe what is happening at the centre.
21:46 (IST)
After 28 overs,Pakistan 157/6 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 20 , Fahim Ashraf 12)
FOUR! Another short ball and Faheem pulls it to fine leg once again. He is not shying away from playing the big shots. Ashraf pushes the second ball through covers for another single. Sarfraz cuts the third ball behind point to pick up a couple. He hands Faheem the strike back on the fourth ball. Ball six is a short ball and hits Faheem on the elbow as he looked to defend. The white object goes over the keeper for a boundary. 12 off the over. Pakistan need 80 runs off 132 balls.
21:41 (IST)
Mathews is keeping his best bowlers, he isn't thinking 50 overs, his mind is set on 10 wickets and rightly so. He is telling the Pakistanis that his bowlers are coming after that and every Pakistani batsman bar Fakhar Zaman has looked tentative so far. The short delivery is working well for Sri Lanka. Pakistan batsmen are in two minds thinking whether to leave or play them. None of the Pakistani batsmen roll their wrists while playing the pull shot but are still going for them even with men back at the boundary. This is either going to come off spectacularly or fail embarrassingly.
21:39 (IST)
After 27 overs,Pakistan 145/6 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 17 , Fahim Ashraf 7)
Pakistan need 100 off 144 balls with 4 wickets in hand. Malinga continues and begins with a short ball, Ahmed pulls it to square leg for a single. The next two balls are yorkers before he mixes it up with a bouncer to befuddle Faheem, who has a wild swing at it only to miss. SIX! Faheem knew it was coming, he anticipated the short ball and pulled it over the fine leg fence. He goes back over the wicket. Ball six: a back of a length delivery which Faheem dabs to third man for a single.
21:35 (IST)
After 26 overs,Pakistan 137/6 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 16 , Fahim Ashraf 0)
The second ball goes for a single. FOUR! Imad creams it through covers to get off the mark with a boundary and falls on the next ball. 5 runs off the over.
21:35 (IST)
Lasith Malinga just dismissed Shoaib Malik and now only their skipper Sarfraz Ahmed can save them. This was Lasith Malinga's 25th wicket in ICC Champions Trophy which is the second most by any bowler. Pakistan's unpredictability in ICC tournaments is the most predictable thing one can say. And Pakistan lost another as I write this. Imad Wasim also gone. It's tough to be a fan of Pakistan team at the moment.
21:34 (IST)
Advantage Sri Lanka. Imad Wasim talked about wanting to be an all-rounder in the lead up to this game but not today. Pakistan have only themselves to blame for some very ordinary batting. The pressure is clearly getting to them and I will go on a limb to say that this game is Sri Lanka's to lose now.
21:33 (IST)
OUT! A loose shot from Imad Wasim. Pradeep lands it on a length and outside off, Imad could've left it alone but he tried to dab it to third man and in the process edged it to Dickwella. Pakistan lose their 6th wicket and now they will need a captain's innings to win this match.
21:32 (IST)
After 25 overs,Pakistan 132/5 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 15 , Imad Wasim 0)
Just the wicket Pakistan needed! Malinga got rid of Malik and Sri Lanka are well on top now. Only four runs off the over.
21:30 (IST)
21:27 (IST)
OUT! Malinga doesn't bowl a wicket taking delivery but the lead up to the wicket has fetched him this. He bangs it short around leg and Malik looks to pull it but only manages a faint edge to Dickwella. Malinga is jumping in joy, the Sri Lankan players gather around him to celebrate. Boy, are they excited!
21:25 (IST)
After 24 overs,Pakistan 128/4 ( Shoaib Malik 10 , Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 13)
Suranga Lakmal's 7th over: 0, 0, 1, 3, 0, 0.
21:21 (IST)
After 23 overs,Pakistan 124/4 ( Shoaib Malik 9 , Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 10)
Maiden from Lasith Malinga. An over which almost got them a wicket. Malinga deceived Malik so well Malik almost spooned a catch to midwicket.
21:16 (IST)
After 22 overs,Pakistan 124/4 ( Shoaib Malik 9 , Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 10)
Pakistan start the over with two singles before taking any unnecessary and brave single. Sarfraz pushes it to mid on and sets off. The fielder fails to hit the bull's eye. Why are Pakistan playing like this? Risking a wicket for just a run! Anyways they end the over with two singles. 5 off the over.