Highlights India vs South Africa, cricket score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India win by 8 wickets, qualify for semis

Preview: Virat Kohli says India will thrive under pressure in their make or break Champions Trophy clash with South Africa on Sunday.
After slumping to a shock defeat against Sri Lanka on Thursday, holders India must win their final Group B fixture at The Oval to avoid an embarrassing exit.
India came into the tournament as favourites to lift the silverware, but failure to build on their opening match thrashing of Pakistan has put their title defence in jeopardy.
Although he is well aware of the criticism that would come with elimination at the group stage, India captain Kohli is remaining upbeat and he called on his players to embrace the high-stakes nature of their showdown with South Africa.
"It's become very exciting. Every game is effectively a quarter-final now," Kohli said.
"In our group especially, all teams are on two points, and you have to win your next game to go through, which is an exciting position to be in for all teams.
"It's a great scenario where you literally have two matches now which are going to be even more competitive cricket.
"So we are pretty clear about the whole situation. It certainly opened up the whole table for sure."
South Africa also come into the final fixture on the back of a defeat, against Pakistan on Wednesday, but Kohli warned his team not to underestimate the Proteas.
"We are against a very high-quality side and we have to go out there and play good cricket," he said.
"So there's no room for complacency in a tournament like this, and we as a team certainly don't feel that.
"Even if we had four points on the board right now, we still would have gone out there to try to beat South Africa, and that's exactly the mindset we are going to take into the next game."
Although India posted a solid score of 321 against Sri Lanka, their batsman failed to push on for an unassailable total.
India's bowlers were even more culpable after a lacklustre effort allowing Sri Lanka to win for the loss of just three wickets.
Combinations
Kohli hinted changes are on the agenda as he looks to find the right balance in his bowling attack.
"We will have to sit down and think of how we match up against the opposition that we're playing against," Kohli said.
"As I said, all options are open. We had certain things in mind which didn't come off well against Sri Lanka.
"There will be a lot of things discussed, what went wrong and what combinations we can come out with in the next game.
"If you want to bring in a bit more balance into the bowling attack by changing it up a little bit, that will be up for discussion as well."
South Africa go into the game with question marks over the form and fitness of captain AB de Villiers, who was dismissed for his first ODI golden duck against Pakistan.
De Villiers's maiden first-ball exit came during South Africa's shock 19-run loss.
Also nursing a hamstring injury suffered against Pakistan, De Villiers has managed just four runs in the tournament.
However, South Africa coach Russell Domingo expects his side's talisman to come good.
"He's a quality player, everybody gets first-ballers, it's just taken him 200 games! I've got no concerns with AB de Villiers," he said.
"He did pick up a bit of a niggle with his hamstring but the medical team will have a look at it.
"But I'm expecting a big performance from him on Sunday. He's that type of player that when the team needs him he'll turn it up, I'm sure about that."
South Africa team: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (c), David Miller, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.
Just one change in the Proteas — Andile Phehlukwayo comes in place of Wayne Parnell.
India team: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.
Just one change — Ravichandran Ashwin coming in place of Umesh Yadav.
TOSS: India win the toss, and skipper Virat Kohli elects to field first.
"Teams have been chasing really well, and the wicket should remain the same. We batted really well in the last two games" — Virat Kohli, India captain.
"I'm pretty happy batting first. We did well batting first at this venue" — AB de Villiers, SA captain.
That's it from us on Firstpost Sports in our coverage of the 11th match of the Champions Trophy, with India beating South Africa comprehensively by eight wickets to storm into the semi-finals of the tournament. Hope you enjoyed our coverage. Do leave your feedback in the comments section to let us know if there was anything pending on our part.
We'll return tomorrow for the second 'virtual quarter-final' of Group B, with Sri Lanka taking on Pakistan at Cardiff. Till then, goodnight.
Pakistan need to beat Sri Lanka by 265+ runs to top Group-B. While Sri Lanka should defeat Pakistan by 294 runs to meet Bangladesh in the semifinal. If either of these circumstances don't happen, India will take on Bangladesh in semis.
What they said:
"Our bowlers bowled really well and the fielders backed it today" — Virat Kohli.
"It's not an ideal way to finish the tournament. Very disappointing" — AB de Villiers.
After 38 overs,India 193/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 76 , Yuvraj Singh 23)
SIX! Yuvraj hammers the last ball of Duminy's third over towards the midwicket boundary to finish things off in style for India! South Africa are knocked out of yet another ICC tournament, with a clinical Indian team outplaying them in every department today!
India hammer South Africa by eight wickets! They likely face Bangladesh in the semi-final on 15 June.
With this win, India now stretch their head-to-head record against South Africa in Champions Trophy to 4-0.
After 37 overs,India 183/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 75 , Yuvraj Singh 14)
Tahir into his sixth over. Kohli pulls the third ball of the over towards the midwicket boundary to collect the seventh boundary of his innings. Looks like the Indian skipper wants to finish this in a hurry right now.
India need 9 to win from 78 balls.
After 36 overs,India 176/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 70 , Yuvraj Singh 12)
Three runs off Duminy's second over of the day. With the number of required runs almost level with the number of overs left, the Indians can afford to waltz their way past the finish line.
India need 16 to win from 84 balls.
After 35 overs,India 173/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 69 , Yuvraj Singh 10)
Kohli pushes India closer to the finish line in the second ball of the over with a flick towards cow-corner, playing against the turn on that occasion. The Proteas review an unsuccessful appeal for LBW by Tahir in the fourth delivery of the over. A possible inside-edge off Yuvraj's bat results in the third umpire sticking to the same decision as that of his on-field counterpart.
India need 18 to win from 90 balls.
After 34 overs,India 166/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 64 , Yuvraj Singh 8)
Part-timer JP Duminy gets introduced into the attack in the 34th over, with a slip fielder in place. Kohli and Yuvraj opt for the calm approach in this over, collecting four singles off it.
India need 26 to win from 96 balls.
After 33 overs,India 162/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 62 , Yuvraj Singh 6)
Tahir into his fourth over. Yuvraj is beaten neck-and-crop in the first delivery. Gets his first boundary in the fifth delivery of the over, loft-driving it over mid-on with no one near the boundary. Appeal for lbw by Tahir in the last delivery of the over, with the umpire turning it down. SA skipper ABD doesn't go for the review on this occasion. It's time for the players to have a drink now.
India need 30 to win from 102 balls.
After 32 overs,India 156/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 61 , Yuvraj Singh 1)
Morris into his eighth over, and gives away just two runs off it. Yuvraj is well out of his crease in the third delivery when Kohli sends him back to the non-striker's end, where the former reaches safely.
India need 36 to win from 108 balls.
After 31 overs,India 154/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 59 , Yuvraj Singh 1)
Dhawan holes out while looking for a loft down the ground, sending it high up in the air with du Plessis taking a well-judged catch near long-off. It was a googly from Tahir that the southpaw failed to read this one. Just three off this over, with new batsman Yuvraj getting off the mark in the first delivery that he faces.
20:54 (IST)
After 30 overs,India 151/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 78 , Virat Kohli (C) 57)
Morris into his seventh over. Three runs off the over, including a double for Kohli in the last ball of the over that also brings up the 150 for India for the loss of one wicket. India cruising along at the moment, and the credit goes to the two batsmen out there for pacing their chase brilliantly.
After 29 overs,India 148/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 77 , Virat Kohli (C) 55)
Kohli attempts a hook off a short ball from Rabada in the second ball of the latter's ninth over, but it lands safely near the square-leg region. Kohli pushes the fourth delivery towards the deep extra-cover boundary, with the ball slowing down before the boundary rope. Six off the over, with the Indians needing less than 50 to win right now.
After 28 overs,India 142/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 75 , Virat Kohli (C) 51)
Kohli collects a single off the first ball of the over, and brings up his 41st ODI fifty. Dhawan then makes things worse for the Proteas with two hits to the cow-corner fence in the next three deliveries. 11 off the over, with the Indians in firm control of the proceedings at the moment.
After 27 overs,India 131/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 66 , Virat Kohli (C) 49)
Rabada into his eighth over, and might as well finish his quota in this spell. Dhawan gets a top-edge that carries over the keeper towards the fine-leg boundary first ball. Six off the over with Kohli retaining strike for the following over with a single, while moving to 49.
After 26 overs,India 125/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 61 , Virat Kohli (C) 48)
Dhawan and Kohli exchange singles at the start of Morris' fifth over. Dhawan brings up the 100-stand with Kohli with a slog towards the midwicket boundary. Fabulous display by the two batsmen so far, taking the attack to the Proteas after the loss of an early wicket. The southpaw chips the next delivery towards cover, where it falls short of a fielder despite a loud shout of 'Catch' coming from the field.
After 25 overs,India 118/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 55 , Virat Kohli (C) 47)
Rabada back into the attack in the 25th over of the innings. Two leg-byes in the first ball of the over, with the ball brushing past Dhawan's thigh before moving away towards fine-leg. An overthrow in the second delivery brings Kohli back on strike. Just three off the over.
After 24 overs,India 115/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 54 , Virat Kohli (C) 47)
Morris into his fourth over. Morris lofts the third ball of the over down the ground to bring up his third consecutive 50-plus score of the ongoing tournament, as well as his 19th in ODIs. With that shot, he goes past Kane Williamson to become the leading run-scorer in the ongoing tournament. Five off the over.
After 23 overs,India 110/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 49 , Virat Kohli (C) 47)
Morkel into his seventh over. Kohli drives the second delivery of the over towards midwicket, though it is stopped by the fielder. Kohli changes the direction of his shot slightly in the next delivery, and finds the gap towards the midwicket boundary this time. Goes for the cover drive a couple of deliveries later to move to 47 at the end of the over, with eight coming off it.
After 22 overs,India 102/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 49 , Virat Kohli (C) 39)
Morris returns to the attack from the Vauxhall End. Dhawan collects a single in the third delivery of the over to move to 49. Kohli tries hooking a short ball in the fifth delivery, and misses. The captain retains strike for the following over with a single off the last delivery.
After 21 overs,India 100/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 48 , Virat Kohli (C) 38)
Morne Morkel returns to the attack. He made the Indians nervous early in the innings, and will look to get a much-needed breakthrough for the Proteas. Kohli collects his second boundary with a slash that sends the ball over the point fielder. Gets a second consecutive boundary, guiding it through the vacant second slip. 10 off the over, with the 100 coming up for the Indians in this over.
After 20 overs,India 90/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 47 , Virat Kohli (C) 29)
Phehlukwayo into his fifth over. Dhawan slashes the fifth delivery of the over towards the point boundary, beating a diving Miller along the way, to collect his seventh boundary. Five off the over, with the partnership between Dhawan and Kohli turning out to be a solid one.
After 19 overs,India 85/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 43 , Virat Kohli (C) 28)
Kohli picks a single in the third delivery of the 19th over. Tahir bowls a shorter, flatter one in the fourth delivery, inviting a pull from Dhawan that sends the ball towards the backward square-leg boundary. Dhawan then cuts the fifth delivery towards backward point, getting back-to-back boundaries. Nine off the over.
After 18 overs,India 76/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 35 , Virat Kohli (C) 27)
Phehlukwayo into his fourth over. Bowls a tight one, conceding just one off it. Creates a half-chance in the fifth delivery of the over, in which Dhawan miscuies a short ball towards short midwicket, where it lands just short of Morkel.
Shikhar Dhawan is now the fastest to score 1000 runs in ICC ODI tournaments. (In just 16 innings)
Fastest to 1000 runs in ICC ODI tournaments: (By innings))
16 - SHIKHAR DHAWAN*
18 - Sachin Tendulkar
20 - Sourav Ganguly, Herschelle Gibbs, Mark Waugh
After 17 overs,India 75/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 35 , Virat Kohli (C) 26)
Kohli dabs the first ball towards the leg side to collect a single. Dhawan brings up the 50-stand with Kohli with a sweep towards the backward square-leg boundary. Appeal for stumping in the last ball of the over, with umpire Aleem Dar going upstairs just to be sure. Easily ruled not out by the TV umpire, with Dhawan getting his foot inside in time. Five off the over, and the players will have a drink after this over.
Imran Tahir introduced into the attack in the 17th over. Time for him to justify his high rating in limited-overs cricket.
After 16 overs,India 70/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 31 , Virat Kohli (C) 25)
Another close call for Kohli in the third ball of the 15th over, with Amla failing to grab a tough, low chance off the Indian captain. Kohli looked to drive the full delivery outside off, and got a thick edge off it. Amla lunged to his right, but couldn't quite complete the catch. Kohli returns for a third run in the final delivery of the over, beating the fielders at midwicket and mid-on. Five off the over.
After 15 overs,India 65/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 30 , Virat Kohli (C) 21)
First four for Kohli, as he simply prods his bat forward to a full delivery from the all-rounder, with his timing doing the trick. Wide conceded by Morris in the following delivery, with the ball straying down Kohli's leg side. Excellent running between the wickets by Kohli and Dhawan in the penultimate delivery. Dhawan tries pulling a bouncer in the last delivery, and misses. Seven off the over. The two beginning to pace their chase well right now.
After 14 overs,India 58/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 29 , Virat Kohli (C) 16)
Kohli decides to take the attack to Phehlukwayo, walking down the track and loft-driving Phehlukwayo, clearing the long-off fence. Kohli and Dhawan exchange singles in the next two deliveries. Eight off the over.
After 13 overs,India 50/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 28 , Virat Kohli (C) 9)
Another change of bowling, with Morris getting the ball at the start of the 13th over. VK pushes the first ball of the over towards the leg side for a couple of runs. Kohli has his heart in his mouth for a second in the fourth delivery, after pulling in the direction of Morkel at fine-leg. Morkel though, doesn't quite grab it after diving forward. Takes a single instead, which brings up the team 50.