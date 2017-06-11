French Open 2017: Michael Venus, Ryan Harrison win men's doubles title at Roland Garros

Paris: Michael Venus became New Zealand's first Grand Slam champion since 1974 on Saturday when he partnered American Ryan Harrison to the French Open men's doubles title.

Venus and Harrison defeated Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico and American Donald Young 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 in the final at Roland Garros.

The 29-year-old is just New Zealand's second Grand Slam winner in the modern era, after Onny Parun teamed up with Australian Dick Crealy to win the men's doubles crown in Paris 43 years ago.

“You always dream of winning a Grand Slam every time you're playing as a kid,” said Harrison. “But I know that for Michael and I, it's even more special that we're able to do it alongside each other because he's like a brother. He's been a part of my family. We have been a home away from home for him, considering New Zealand is pretty far away from most tennis training academies."

"It feels like a really proud day," said Venus after his first Grand Slam victory.

