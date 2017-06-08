French Open 2017, Day 11 highlights: From Rafael Nadal's 100th landmark win to John McEnroe's worries

Day 11 at Roland Garros saw defending champion Novak Djokovic crash out of the French Open, sparking fresh fears over his appetite for the sport he once dominated as Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray made the semi-finals. Simona Halep produced an incredible escape act to reach the French Open semi-finals on Wednesday, while Karolina Pliskova ended the run of the lone remaining home hope Caroline Garcia. Here are some of the off-court highlights from the day.

Nadal stat man

Nadal was racking up some impressive round figures on Wednesday. His win over Pablo Carreno Busta was his 100th victory in five-set clay court matches. It also meant a 10th appearance in the Roland Garros semi-finals.

Novak on the slide

When the new rankings are published on June 12, Djokovic will not be number one or two for first time since March 20, 2011 -- 325 consecutive weeks.

Ukraine wait goes on

Svitolina wasted a great opportunity to become the first Ukrainian woman in the semi-final of a Slam when she collapsed to defeat against Halep. Andrei Medvedev remains the only Ukrainian player to make the semi-finals in Paris -- in 1993 and in 1999 when he finished runner-up.

McEnroe worries for Djokovic

John McEnroe believes Djokovic may struggle to regain his powers after losing his French Open title. "You can't believe what you're watching. Mats Wilander (his fellow Slam winner and now TV pundit) and I can speak from experience that when you lose that edge, neither one of us ever got it back," McEnroe told Eurosport.

Quotes of the day

"Nothing was going my way." Hear what defending champion @DjokerNole had to say following his QF exit to @ThiemDomi. #RG17pic.twitter.com/SMkc6Jdkzn — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 8, 2017

"All the top players have been through this. So I guess you've got to go through it, try to learn your lessons and figure out the way, how to get out of it stronger. It's a big challenge, but I'm up for it."

— Novak Djokovic after 7-6 (7/5), 6-3, 6-0 quarter-final loss to Dominic Thiem.

"I don't know how many games I lost this year, but I really don't care about this. I only care that I am in the semi-finals."

— Rafael Nadal unconcerned by losing just 22 games on way to his 10th semi-final in Paris.

"It's the toughest match you can imagine."

— Thiem on facing Nadal.

"Maybe I was a little lucky."

— Simona Halep after coming back from a set and 5-1 down, saving a match point, to beat Elina Svitolina.

"You expect me to cry? Life continues."

— Svitolina after her loss.

Stats of the day

8 - points won by Djokovic in third set against Thiem

9 - matches in Djokovic's career in which has suffered a 6-0 'bagel' set

22 - number of games lost by Nadal on his way to the semi-finals

With inputs from AFP