You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News
  3. French Open 2017: Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Lucie Safarova clinch fifth women's doubles title

French Open 2017: Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Lucie Safarova clinch fifth women's doubles title

SportsFP SportsJun, 11 2017 18:44:15 IST

Paris: Top seeds Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Lucie Safarova won their fifth Grand Slam women's doubles title on Sunday at the French Open putting them halfway to a calendar Slam.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the U.S. and Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic kiss the trophy after winning the women's doubles final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Australia's Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France, Sunday, June 11, 2017. (AP Photo/David Vincent)

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Lucie Safarova kiss the trophy after winning the women's doubles final at Roland Garros. AP

The American/Czech pair defeated unseeded Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua of Australia 6-2, 6-1 for their third successive major title.

Mattek-Sands and Safarova were also champions at this year's Australian Open.

They previously captured the 2015 Australian and French Opens as well as the 2016 US Open.

The title win strengthens the pair’s bid for a return to the WTA finals.

They have now clinched the top spot on the Race to Singapore leaderboard from Switzerland's Martina Hingis and Taiwan's Chan Yung-Jan.

 


Published Date: Jun 11, 2017 06:44 pm | Updated Date: Jun 11, 2017 06:44 pm

Also See








Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 12SL Vs PAK
2Jun 14ENG Vs B2
3Jun 15BAN Vs B1
4Jun 18TBC Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores