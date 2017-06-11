French Open 2017: Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Lucie Safarova clinch fifth women's doubles title

Paris: Top seeds Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Lucie Safarova won their fifth Grand Slam women's doubles title on Sunday at the French Open putting them halfway to a calendar Slam.

The American/Czech pair defeated unseeded Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua of Australia 6-2, 6-1 for their third successive major title.

Mattek-Sands and Safarova were also champions at this year's Australian Open.

They previously captured the 2015 Australian and French Opens as well as the 2016 US Open.

The title win strengthens the pair’s bid for a return to the WTA finals.

They have now clinched the top spot on the Race to Singapore leaderboard from Switzerland's Martina Hingis and Taiwan's Chan Yung-Jan.