Australian Open 2017: Watch Roger Federer, Grigor Dimitrov, Tommy Haas sing for potential boy band

Roger Federer seems to be having a relaxed time at the Australian Open.

After casually brushing aside long-time rival Tomas Berdych in straight sets to storm into the fourth round with a vintage performance on Friday, he is now preparing for his next encounter by probably forming a boy band with fellow tennis players. At least, if his posts on his social media accounts are to be believed.

Federer with fellow Australian Open competitors Grigor Dimitrov and Tommy Haas, have begun practice as well, with a rendition of Chicago’s 1982 song Hard to Say I’m Sorry.

Incidentally, the song is co-written by producer David Foster — who happens to be Haas' father-in-law and also also happens to be accompanying the tennis trio at the piano.

The Swiss star posted a video of the same to his Twitter account, which shows him, Dimitrov and Haas singing (or reading out the lyrics in tune) from a phone amidst a fit of giggles. Federer even had a suggested name for the band in his typical tongue-in-cheek fashion – 'NOTNSYNC'.

We must say, if this was his audition for his boy band, he may have to try a little harder.

Meanwhile, the four-time Australian Open champion will have to try his hardest to get past fifth-seed Kei Nishikori when they play their fourth-round game on Sunday.

Watch the full video here

Foster also posted a behind-the-scene photo of their performance on Instagram